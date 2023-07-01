Epic’s free game is the perfect RPG layover before Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost here, and while the colossal RPG is sure to eat up loads of our time we’ve still got to wait a few weeks for the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date. Luckily for us though, the current Epic Games Store free game is just what the doctor ordered, as fantasy role-playing game The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk is the perfect layover while we’re waiting on Baldur’s Gate 3 until next month.

With the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam launch brought forward and Prime subscribers currently able to get Baldurs Gate 2 for free, Larian’s latest is on the brain for a lot of us. While the bad news is that you’ve got to wait a month to play the next adventure in the Dungeons and Dragons universe, the good news is that another fantasy adventure of similar ideas is free right now.

For a limited time, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos is a free game via Epic. You’ll save $34.99 and have the game in your library forever, as the comedy turn-based RPG game sees you take an adventuring party of seven through a colossal dungeon. Every class, from the Ranger to the Elf, the Dwarf, the Barbarian, the Magician, the Ogre, and the Thief has a skill tree, and you’ll level and upgrade them as you explore and fight your way through. I’d hazard a guess that your Baldur’s Gate 3 party members aren’t going to look that much different on release either.

While the single-player game won’t let you form a party with your friends like in Baldur’s Gate 3, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk aims to parody everything that the genre, both on the table and behind the screen, is known for. So if you’re a long-time Larian game player and want something that pokes fun at the genre while leveraging your experience, this is the game for you.

The similarities between Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk don’t end there though, as while BG3 takes place in the D&D universe, Naheulbeuk is based in a universe of the same name created by author John Lang. The French language audio series began in 2001, but later spanned into comics, novels, and then this videogame.

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk is free on the Epic Games Store from Thursday, June 29 to Thursday, July 6, 2023, so be sure to act fast before you forget. After this, from July 6 to 13, action-adventure platformer RPG Grime is the EGS free game instead.

If you simply cannot wait for Larian’s sequel and Naheulbeuk isn’t enough, we’ve broken down each and every Baldur’s Gate 3 race and Baldur’s Gate 3 class as well, to help you pick your character ahead of the August release. We’ve also got the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements if you’re unsure about your rig and the early access game.