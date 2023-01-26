Elder Scrolls’ best game is free on Prime Gaming as Morrowind hits ESO

The absolute best of the Elder Scrolls series is about to become a free game though Amazon Prime Gaming, as the Bethesda and Microsoft Developer Direct confirms that new Morrowind quests and DLC are coming to ESO, alongside the sweeping Necrom update. If you’re pacing Solitude, nibbling on a sweet roll, and waiting for the Elder Scrolls 6 release date, there’s at least plenty of adventuring and slaying to get your sword into in the meantime.

Prime Gaming for February adds the complete Game of the Year Edition of The Elder Scrolls Morrowind. Originally launched in 2002, I still remember Morrowind as the first RPG game to make me feel like I was really in a living, breathing, fantasy world.

Naturally, it owes a lot to Daggerfall, but the technical leap from Elder Scrolls 2 to Elder Scrolls 3 makes all the difference. Combined with its best-in-series story and beautiful, varied landscape, if you’ve never played Morrowind before, now’s your chance to experience a vital piece of RPG history. If you’re a veteran, this is the time to return.

Morrowind hits Prime Gaming as Bethesda announces big changes coming to Elder Scrolls Online. As part of the joint Developer Direct, which delivered details on Forza Motorsport 8, the Redfall release date, and a new rhythm action game from Ghostwire’s Tango Gameworks, Bethesda confirmed that Shadow Over Morrowind, a new series of DLC packs, would launch in ESO beginning March 13.

Scribes of Fate, a new, four-player PvE dungeon, will be the first Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind addition, with more chapters set around the coastal region set to follow shortly.

We’re also getting Necrom, an enormous new Elder Scrolls Online chapter adding an estimated 30 hours of material including a new class, two new companions, and two new zones including eastern Morrowind. I try to resist quoting memes, but this time around I can’t help it – Elder Scrolls fans are eating right now.

The Prime lineup for February also includes arcade-style management game Onsen Master, brawl-based platformer Divine Knockout, and picturesque roguelike Tunche. There’s also fresh in-game content for Apex Legends, Warframe, and Fall Guys.

Check out some of the best free Steam games right now if you want to grab yourself a few more bargains. Alternatively, take a look what else Bethesda is up to regarding the Starfield release date. You might also want to sample some of the best games like Skyrim, if Morrowind doesn’t quite scratch the itch.