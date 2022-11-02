The Sims 4 new kits will add clutter or coziness to Sims’ homes

If you’re looking to give your digital living spaces a bit more personal charm, The Sims 4 new kits coming this month might be just the ticket. The popular life game will be getting both the Pastel Pop Kit and the Everyday Clutter Kit on November 10, and each offers a different way to pack your Sims’ homes with different vibes.

The Pastel Pop kit is inspired by “summertime in the ’60s and ’70s,” Maxis says, and designed in collaboration with Sims content creator Jesse ‘Plumbella’ McNamara. It features a soft, pastel colour scheme and furniture with lots of curves and irregular shapes, plus patterns and prints that range from floral to psychedelic.

On the other end of the vibe spectrum is the Everyday Clutter Kit, which looks a lot more like most of our home offices if we’re honest. The idea behind this kit is to create lived-in looking spaces, with used teacups, makeup boxes, and stacks of magazines to place in rooms where Sims spend their free time or get ready for the day ahead.

The latest update for The Sims 4 is out now, and it lets Sims run further from fire (but doesn’t protect them from the burns of their rude friends). Long-time fans reckon that the next expansion on the horizon may be a ‘Generations’ themed DLC that explores more of the natural stages of a Sim’s life.

The Sims 4 is currently free, and you can get it on either Steam or Origin.