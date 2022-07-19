Total Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires arrives with Champions of Chaos DLC

While the Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires release date was announced in an AMA video stream July 14, a few of players’ burning questions remained unanswered: first, when will the Blood for the Blood God DLC arrive; and second, what’s up with those Chaos faction names briefly spotted in the video’s B-roll footage? It turns out, all this stuff will be arriving along with the Immortal Empires beta on August 23.

The Champions of Chaos DLC is a lords pack that adds four new Warriors of Chaos legendary lords to the strategy game. Creative Assembly has confirmed that one of these is Azazel, the Prince of Damnation, who leads the Ecstatic Legion. Other factions spotted in the video include Festus the Leechlord’s Fecundites, the Legion of the Gorequeen led by Valkia the Bloody, and Vilitch the Curseling and Thomin, who command the Puppets of Misrule.

The DLC will also add more than fifty new units, and includes a new campaign centred on the ancient arena-city of Zanbaijin, where the forces of the Chaos gods compete in gladiatorial combat. “As a Champion of Chaos, you must earn the gaze of your master through bloodshed and ritual before taking the arcane power as your own,” Creative Assembly says.

By the numbers, the DLC will add four new legendary lords, eight new ‘marked’ lords and heroes, 36 new ‘marked’ versions of mortal Chaos units, a new Chaos warshrine that has unique variants for each Chaos god, and a new regiment of renown for each of the four Chaos gods.

The Champions of Chaos DLC also includes new mechanics for Chaos players, and those will be added to the Warriors of Chaos faction for everyone who owns the Chaos Warriors Race Pack for the original Total War: Warhammer.

Finally, the Blood for the Blood God III DLC will also become available along with the Immortal Empires beta and Champions of Chaos DLC. This adds gore and dismemberment effects to Total War: Warhammer 3’s battle scenes, and it’ll be free to anyone who owns the blood pack for either Total War: Warhammer or Warhammer 2.