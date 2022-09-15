Tower of Fantasy 1.5 update launches with Aida Cafe rewards

The Tower of Fantasy 1.5 release date is here, giving players the opportunity to explore a new area, Artificial Island, as well as introducing another member to the roster of Tower of Fantasy characters and a new eight-person boss raid for the Genshin Impact-like open-world game. To celebrate the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 update launch, players will be able to earn Aida Cafe rewards from a limited-time event running in the anime game for the first two weeks.

Artificial Island is a distinct area that can be accessed by players after reaching level 50 and completing specific introductory missions. Players will have the opportunity to customise their island through a construction feature by unlocking exclusive maps and collecting construction materials.

New Simulacrum character Claudia is set to join the game’s roster, bringing her one-handed swords and high mobility to the table. There’s also a boss raid fight against the ominously named Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon, which gives players the chance to earn special Fortress Weaponry rewards by teaming up with seven other players to take it down.

Following the release, players can earn daily log-in bonuses and take part in limited-time events and challenges via the Aida Cafe. By exploring the open world to find materials and build custom meals to serve to the selection of customers, players can earn a selection of rewards including red nucleus, special vouchers, an SSR relic shard box, a champion shopkeeper frame, and more. The event runs from September 14 at 1am ET / 6am BST (September 13 at 10am PT) to September 28 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET (September 29 at 4am BST).

