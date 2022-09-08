Tower of Fantasy 1.5 release date, locations, and Claudia banner

Otherwise known as Artificial Island, Tower of Fantasy 1.5 is the first major update for the global version of Hotta Studio’s anime game since launch – and it’s a big one. Not only can we anticipate a whole new addition to the Tower of Fantasy map to explore, but the brand-new home system feature will also ensure a place to rest your wandering feet at the end of the day. What’s more, the upcoming Claudia banner heralds the global release of the simulacrum of the same name, which is sure to shake up your current team composition.

The mysterious Artificial Island is billed by Hotta Studio as an uncharted wonderland, but we already have some idea of what we might expect from Tower of Fantasy 1.5. Without further ado, here’s everything we know about the update so far.

Tower of Fantasy 1.5 release date

Tower of Fantasy 1.5 will be released on September 15, 2022. The Tower of Fantasy 1.5 teaser trailer offers a sneak preview of what we can expect from the latest update.

Tower of Fantasy 1.5 Claudia banner

Only one new playable simulacrum has been announced for Tower of Fantasy 1.5 so far. Claudia is confirmed as the next Tower of Fantasy character to be added to the free PC game’s global roster, and her banner is set to go live at the same time as the Artificial Island update.

Armed with her deadly Guren Blade, Claudia is a DPS simulacrum with extremely high mobility. She joins Bai Ling as the second simulacrum with physical resonance available in the global version of Tower of Fantasy. If you’re a fan of fast-paced melee combat, we recommend saving up your Special Order currencies for the Claudia banner.

Tower of Fantasy 1.5 locations

As for new locations, we can expect the majority of the content introduced in Tower of Fantasy 1.5 to take place on the eponymous Artificial Island. While the Artificial Island is already available in the Chinese version of Tower of Fantasy, we can’t guarantee that the global version will be an identical replica. However, we can confirm that the Ring Arena, Puddled Lake, and Rusty Iron Camp are available to explore.

The Artificial Island is available to Wanderers at level 50 or above. After completing the relevant missions, you can expect to be whisked away to distant shores via the Banges Tech’s flying machine.

Tower of Fantasy home system

A home base is a quintessential feature of the best MMORPGs out there, so it’s no surprise that Tower of Fantasy 1.5 is introducing the ability to design your very own home away from home in Aida.

The upcoming Construction feature unlocks once certain exploration progress conditions have been met. It remains to be seen exactly how extensive structure customisation will be, but the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 teaser trailer includes thriving allotments, smart servants, and even pets.

Tower of Fantasy 1.5 world bosses

With a new location comes a new world boss, and Tower of Fantasy 1.5 includes the Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon, a mechanical amphiptere of epic proportions. It’ll take more than a few Wanderers to slay this big beastie, but the rewards are sure to be worthwhile.

The Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon is the only official world boss confirmation, but eagle-eyed viewers of the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 teaser trailer may have also caught a glimpse of what appears to be an enormous bionic frog wreaking havoc in a Hyenas camp. While it remains unclear if this enemy is a world boss in its own right, it’s certainly worth watching out for as you explore the Artificial Island.

That’s everything we know about Tower of Fantasy 1.5 so far. There’s already a huge amount of content available, so we recommend taking a look at our Tower of Fantasy leveling guide to ensure you can hit the requirements in time for the update. Alternatively, take a look at our Tower of Fantasy tier list to help you construct the best team compositions for tearing through world bosses, as well as our full breakdown of all the Tower of Fantasy vehicles, so you can explore the Artificial Island in style.