Tower of Fantasy Claudia: stats, weapon abilities, and advancements

The Tower of Fantasy Claudia simulacra is almost upon us, arriving with the 1.5 release date later this month. There are plenty of powerful, high-ranking simulacra already up for grabs as part of the free PC game’s gacha system, but Claudia already promises to place highly on our Tower of Fantasy tier list. Armed with her deadly Guren Blade, Claudia’s fast-paced melee combat will appeal to anyone looking for a heavy-hitting SSR character to add to their team.

It’s important to note that, while she has been available in the Chinese version of the anime game for quite some time, the current details for Tower of Fantasy Claudia simulacrum as she exists in the global version may be subject to change. As is typical with most MMORPGs, her abilities may undergo buffs and nerfs for balancing purposes in future. That being said, here are all the details we currently have for the Tower of Fantasy Claudia simulacrum and her Guren Blade weapon.

Tower of Fantasy Claudia stats

Claudia boasts an incredibly aggressively playstyle capable of dealing out a tremendous amount of damage-per-second (DPS). Her Guren Blade is capable of slicing through enemies with deadly precision, and her mobility gives foes little chance to retaliate. Check out this teaser trailer to learn more about this tenacious captain’s backstory:

Claudia simulacrum stats

Shatter: 7.50

Charge: 12.00

Attack: 16

Resistance: 6

HP: 1165

Weapon type: Physical

Increase physical attack by 15% and physical resistance by 25%. Activate by equipping two or more physical damage weapons. This set effect also works with weapons in the off-hand slot. Effect cannot be stacked.

Weapon effect: Grievous

Fully charged weapons will inflict damage equal to 137.00% of attack with the next attack, and make the target grievous for seven seconds, taking 20% extra damage.

Guren Blade weapon abilities

Here are all of the Guren Blade weapon abilities and their precise stats, so you know exactly how much damage you’ll be dealing.

Quick Slash

While on the ground, swing the blade to attack five times in a row.

First Attack: Deal damage equal to 46.8% of attack + 2 and knock the target back a short distance.

Deal damage equal to 46.8% of attack + 2 and knock the target back a short distance. Second Attack: Deal damage equal to 65.6% of attack + 3 and knock the target back a short distance.

Deal damage equal to 65.6% of attack + 3 and knock the target back a short distance. Third Attack: Deal damage equal to 59.3% of attack + 2 and knock the target back a short distance.

Deal damage equal to 59.3% of attack + 2 and knock the target back a short distance. Fourth Attack: Deal damage equal to 104.1% of attack + 2 and knock the target back a short distance.

Deal damage equal to 104.1% of attack + 2 and knock the target back a short distance. Fifth Attack: Deal damage equal to 177.8% of attack + 2 and knock the target back a short distance.

Jumping Strike

While airborne, tap normal attack to attack 4 times in a row.

First Attack: Deal damage equal to 27.9% of attack + 1.

Deal damage equal to 27.9% of attack + 1. Second Attack : Deal damage equal to 48.4% of attack + 3.

: Deal damage equal to 48.4% of attack + 3. Third Attack: Deal damage equal to 114.6% of attack + 6.

Deal damage equal to 114.6% of attack + 6. Fourth Attack: Deal damage equal to 139% of attack + 7 and deliver a knockdown.

Cyclone

Hold the normal attack button after normal attacks to trigger Cyclone. Upon hit, suspend the target and deal 47.8% of attack + 3 to a single target.

Diving Edge

Tap and hold normal attack while airborne, or tap normal attack while climbing, jumping backwards, or using the Jetpack to trigger Diving Edge. While falling, deal damage equal to 10% of attack + 1 each hit. Upon landing, deal damage equal to 76.4% of attack + 4 and knock the target back. The higher the altitude when triggering the attack, the greater the damage dealt, up to 600% damage.

Sneak Attack

Approach the enemy from behind while crouching, then tap normal attack to use Sneak Attack, dealing damage equal to 570% of attack +30.

Dodge: Leap Attack

Tap normal attack during the short period after dodging to trigger Leap Attack. The Wanderer swings their blade and deals damage equal 37.9% of attack + 2 to the target, strongly suspending them and becoming airborne, then dealing additional damage equal to 56.8% of attack + 3.

Skill: Roam

Dance through targets while swinging the blade, dealing damage equal to 418% of attack + 22 in total to up to 5 targets (attack on the same target deal 20% less damage). At the end of the Skill, slash the space in front, dealing damage equal to 264% of attack + 14 to targets, and suspend them. Immune to crowd-control effects while ability is in use, and all damage taken is reduced by 50%. Cooldown: 15 seconds.

Discharge: Unbridled Flurry

When weapon charge is full or Phantasia is triggered, switching to this weapon from another weapon removes all debuffs from the wielder, who charges and strongly suspends a target, dealing 523.3% of attack + 28 damage, leaving behind a Bladestorm that deals 209.6% of attack + 11 damage to the target, while gaining immunity to grievous/freeze/burn/electrify effects for 5 seconds.

Claudia advancements

Tower of Fantasy handles simulacrum duplicates in a similar way to Genshin Impact, by allowing you to trade those duplicates in to unlock significant advancements for your Tower of Fantasy weapons. Some advancements may bestow a straightforward buff, while others may modify how an ability functions. Either way, advancements are guaranteed to bring significant benefits.

1 star: Each time when a skill or discharge skill hits a target, a stack of damage boost is granted, which increases damage dealt by 8% for 25 seconds (stacks up to 3 times; each successful skill or discharge use can only grant one stack).

Each time when a skill or discharge skill hits a target, a stack of damage boost is granted, which increases damage dealt by 8% for 25 seconds (stacks up to 3 times; each successful skill or discharge use can only grant one stack). 2 stars: Increase the current weapon’s base attack growth by 16%.

Increase the current weapon’s base attack growth by 16%. 3 stars: Hitting a target with a skill or discharge skill applies a stack of War Wounds to the target, increasing incoming physical damage and shatter effects from physical and elemental weapons taken by the target by 10% for 15 seconds. Stack up to 1 time.

Hitting a target with a skill or discharge skill applies a stack of War Wounds to the target, increasing incoming physical damage and shatter effects from physical and elemental weapons taken by the target by 10% for 15 seconds. Stack up to 1 time. 4 stars: Increase the current weapon’s base HP growth by 32%.

Increase the current weapon’s base HP growth by 32%. 5 stars: Hitting targets with skills or a discharge skill grants damage boost, which increases all damage by 20% for 25 seconds. Effect cannot be stacked.

Hitting targets with skills or a discharge skill grants damage boost, which increases all damage by 20% for 25 seconds. Effect cannot be stacked. 6 stars: Hitting the same target no longer reduces the damage dealt. After using Guren Blade or a discharge skill, all targets with War Wounds within 8 metres gain another one-stack of War Wounds.

Claudia awakening traits

Choosing to play as specific simulacra instead of the Wanderer you designed in the Tower of Fantasy character customisation menu is largely a cosmetic choice. However, the awakening system allows you to unlock a couple of additional buffs and abilities unique to that simulacrum by offering them gifts to earn points. Claudia’s preferred gifts are Everyday Items, Rare Items, and Decorations.

1,200 points: Blink – Go invisible for one second after dodging.

Blink – Go invisible for one second after dodging. 4,000 points: Shadow – Go invisible for 1.5 seconds after dodging.

That’s everything we know about the Tower of Fantasy Claudia simulacrum and her Guren blade weapon abilities ahead of her global release. Claudia is predicted to replace Frigg as the featured simulacra for the Tower of Fantasy limited banner – check out our best Tower of Fantasy Frigg build if you’re lucky enough to have pulled her. Alternatively, if you’re still on the hunt for those elusive Tower of Fantasy Voyager vehicle parts, or stuck on solving every Tower of Fantasy constellation, we’ve got you covered.