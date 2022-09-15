Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe event: food preferences and limited recipes

The Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe is a limited time event that grants you the rare opportunity to become the eponymous cafe’s temporary manager. If you’ve ever wanted to manage a cafe, now’s your chance – but be warned, the Tower of Fantasy characters that darken your doorstep won’t think very highly of you if you serve up food that’s not to their taste. Thankfully, we’ve put together a list of each customer’s food preferences, as well as the location for every ingredient required to craft the limited menu recipes, so that your customers are guaranteed to always leave satisfied.
The Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe event coincides with the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 Artificial Island update, and will continue to run every day until 29 September, 2022. You can access the Aida Cafe from the rewards menu at any point for the duration of the event, located in the top-right corner of the screen. The cafe is only open to Wanderers at level 17 or above, so if you’re not quite there yet, take a look at our Tower of Fantasy leveling guide, which is sure to get you turning tables in no time.
How the Aida Cafe limited event works
The Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe event takes place each day, when three random customers arrive at the cafe for lunch. You may serve each customer up to five courses: the main course, side dish, soup, dessert, and drink. While you only need to serve up one course to mark the order as complete, your customers are guaranteed to walk away unsatisfied.
As you might expect, different customers have different preferences and appetites, and the only way to ensure they leave satisfied is by serving up their favourite food. How can you tell how satisfied your customers are? Like all picky customers, they’ll tell you! Each dish has the potential to score between five to ten points in customer satisfaction, for a grand total of 25 to 50 points. Your final score determines the rewards you receive from the event: the higher the score, the more rewards you unlock.
Aida Cafe customer food preferences
Here are the food preferences for each customer in the Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe event, as well as the number of points their five-course meals accrue overall:
Bai Ling: +45 points
- Main: Truffle fried rice
- Side: Fiddlehead pie
- Soup: Sesame dumplings
- Dessert: Gingerbread
- Drink: Nut tea
Claudia: +43 points
- Main: Roasted suckling pig
- Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables
- Soup: Sea crab soup
- Dessert: Apple cake
- Drink: Honeyed fruit juice
Cobalt-B: +44 points
- Main: Spicy burger
- Side: Fries
- Soup: Eel and mushroom soup
- Dessert: Caviar potato balls
- Drink: Thundercloud blueberry soda
Cocoritter: +44 points
- Main: Golden egg and tomato
- Side: Simple power salad
- Soup: Fiddlehead soup
- Dessert: Chocolate bread
- Drink: Apple juice
Crow: +44 points
- Main: Spicy eel
- Side: Pan-fried salmon
- Soup: Seafood soup
- Dessert: Caviar potato balls
- Drink: Nut tea
Echo: +45 points
- Main: Sizzling meat
- Side: Crispy grilled fish
- Soup: Breakfast cereal
- Dessert: Caviar potato balls
- Drink: Apple juice
Ene: +45 points
- Main: Roast turkey with apples
- Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables
- Soup: Sesame dumplings
- Dessert: Apple cake
- Drink: Cocoa milk
Hilda: +43 points
- Main: Fried chicken
- Side: Pan-fried salmon
- Soup: Sesame dumplings
- Dessert: Caviar potato balls
- Drink: Honeyed fruit juice
Huma: +45 points
- Main: Caterpillar fungus noodles
- Side: Lettuce salad
- Soup: Snow lotus soup
- Dessert: Purple yam pie
- Drink: Snow azalea tea
King: +44 points
- Main: Roasted suckling pig
- Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables
- Soup: Turkey beet soup
- Dessert: Apple cake
- Drink: Fruit binge
Meryl: +44 points
- Main: Steamed crab
- Side: Boiled scallops
- Soup: Sesame dumplings
- Dessert: Fruit cake
- Drink: Nut tea
Pepper: +42 points
- Main: Roast turkey with apples
- Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables
- Soup: Breakfast cereal
- Dessert: Fruit cake
- Drink: Nut tea
Samir: +43 points
- Main: Roasted suckling pig
- Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables
- Soup: Sea crab soup
- Dessert: Gingerbread
- Drink: Fruit binge
Shiro: +44 points
- Main: Steamed crab
- Side: Pan-fried salmon
- Soup: Steamed egg with urchin
- Dessert: Caviar potato balls
- Drink: Nut tea
Tsubasa: +40 points
- Main: Roasted suckling pig
- Side: Barnacle stew
- Soup: Turkey beet soup
- Dessert: Chocolate bread
- Drink: Fruit binge
Zero: +43 points
- Main: Fried chicken
- Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables
- Soup: Turkey beet soup
- Dessert: Apple cake
- Drink: Iced strawberry soda
Limited menu and recipe ingredients
As is the case for every recipe you craft in Hotta Studio’s anime game, you must first collect the necessary ingredients before you can provide customers with their preferred dish in the Aida Cafe. These raw materials can be found during world exploration via foraging, killing livestock, and clearing enemy camps. You can find out which ingredients a specific limited food item requires by accessing the limited menu from the Aida Cafe event itself.
Here is a full list of the Aida Cafe’s limited ingredients and how to acquire them:
- Apple: Collecting fallen fruits in Banges and Astra
- Wild boar meat: Killing wild boar in Astra
- Turkey: Dropped by Hyena gang members in Astra
- Sesame: Collecting brown rice in Navia
- Sugar cube: Dropped by Aida soldiers in Banges
- Grapes: Dropped by Ravagers on Cetus Island
- Salmon: Collecting lake bass in Crown Mines and Warren Snowfield
Once you collect the ingredients needed for the relevant recipe, craft the limited food by interacting with a cooking pot and selecting them from the limited menu.
The limited recipes available to craft for the Aida Cafe are:
- Roast suckling pig
- Roast turkey with apple
- Roasted chicken legs with vegetables
- Pan-fried salmon
- Sesame dumplings
- Turkey beet soup
- Gingerbread
- Apple cake
- Fruit binge
- Apple juice
If you’d rather not spend your time combing Aida for ingredients, it’s worth mentioning there is a chance to receive limited food after defeating world bosses roaming the Tower of Fantasy map.
Aida Cafe event rewards
There are a number of valuable rewards that you can expect to receive by taking part in the Aida Cafe event, including an SSR relic box and the Champion Shopkeeper avatar frame. However, the main reason you should don your apron is for a chance at obtaining a red nucleus or special voucher. These ultra-rare currencies can be spent on Tower of Fantasy banners to unlock limited characters – including the Tower of Fantasy Claudia simulacra. Typically, red nuclei and special vouchers are only available to purchase via the shop, so the Aida Cafe event is a golden opportunity to stockpile those special orders.
That’s all we have for the Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe limited time event. While you’re out foraging for ingredients, we recommend keeping an eye out for Tower of Fantasy constellation telescopes, as well as electronic locks – just take a look at our Tower of Fantasy password list if you’re struggling to open them. Alternatively, if you’ve yet to expand your Tower of Fantasy vehicles roster, check out our guide to collecting all the Tower of Fantasy Voyager vehicle parts scattered across Aida, so you can cruise the Artificial Island in style.