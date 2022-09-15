Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe event: food preferences and limited recipes

The Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe is a limited time event that grants you the rare opportunity to become the eponymous cafe’s temporary manager. If you’ve ever wanted to manage a cafe, now’s your chance – but be warned, the Tower of Fantasy characters that darken your doorstep won’t think very highly of you if you serve up food that’s not to their taste. Thankfully, we’ve put together a list of each customer’s food preferences, as well as the location for every ingredient required to craft the limited menu recipes, so that your customers are guaranteed to always leave satisfied.

The Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe event coincides with the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 Artificial Island update, and will continue to run every day until 29 September, 2022. You can access the Aida Cafe from the rewards menu at any point for the duration of the event, located in the top-right corner of the screen. The cafe is only open to Wanderers at level 17 or above, so if you’re not quite there yet, take a look at our Tower of Fantasy leveling guide, which is sure to get you turning tables in no time.

How the Aida Cafe limited event works

The Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe event takes place each day, when three random customers arrive at the cafe for lunch. You may serve each customer up to five courses: the main course, side dish, soup, dessert, and drink. While you only need to serve up one course to mark the order as complete, your customers are guaranteed to walk away unsatisfied.

As you might expect, different customers have different preferences and appetites, and the only way to ensure they leave satisfied is by serving up their favourite food. How can you tell how satisfied your customers are? Like all picky customers, they’ll tell you! Each dish has the potential to score between five to ten points in customer satisfaction, for a grand total of 25 to 50 points. Your final score determines the rewards you receive from the event: the higher the score, the more rewards you unlock.

Aida Cafe customer food preferences

Here are the food preferences for each customer in the Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe event, as well as the number of points their five-course meals accrue overall:

Bai Ling: +45 points

Main: Truffle fried rice

Side: Fiddlehead pie

Soup: Sesame dumplings

Dessert: Gingerbread

Drink: Nut tea

Claudia: +43 points

Main: Roasted suckling pig

Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables

Soup: Sea crab soup

Dessert: Apple cake

Drink: Honeyed fruit juice

Cobalt-B: +44 points

Main: Spicy burger

Side: Fries

Soup: Eel and mushroom soup

Dessert: Caviar potato balls

Drink: Thundercloud blueberry soda

Cocoritter: +44 points

Main: Golden egg and tomato

Side: Simple power salad

Soup: Fiddlehead soup

Dessert: Chocolate bread

Drink: Apple juice

Crow: +44 points

Main: Spicy eel

Side: Pan-fried salmon

Soup: Seafood soup

Dessert: Caviar potato balls

Drink: Nut tea

Echo: +45 points

Main: Sizzling meat

Side: Crispy grilled fish

Soup: Breakfast cereal

Dessert: Caviar potato balls

Drink: Apple juice

Ene: +45 points

Main: Roast turkey with apples

Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables

Soup: Sesame dumplings

Dessert: Apple cake

Drink: Cocoa milk

Hilda: +43 points

Main: Fried chicken

Side: Pan-fried salmon

Soup: Sesame dumplings

Dessert: Caviar potato balls

Drink: Honeyed fruit juice

Huma: +45 points

Main: Caterpillar fungus noodles

Side: Lettuce salad

Soup: Snow lotus soup

Dessert: Purple yam pie

Drink: Snow azalea tea

King: +44 points

Main: Roasted suckling pig

Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables

Soup: Turkey beet soup

Dessert: Apple cake

Drink: Fruit binge

Meryl: +44 points

Main: Steamed crab

Side: Boiled scallops

Soup: Sesame dumplings

Dessert: Fruit cake

Drink: Nut tea

Pepper: +42 points

Main: Roast turkey with apples

Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables

Soup: Breakfast cereal

Dessert: Fruit cake

Drink: Nut tea

Samir: +43 points

Main: Roasted suckling pig

Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables

Soup: Sea crab soup

Dessert: Gingerbread

Drink: Fruit binge

Shiro: +44 points

Main: Steamed crab

Side: Pan-fried salmon

Soup: Steamed egg with urchin

Dessert: Caviar potato balls

Drink: Nut tea

Tsubasa: +40 points

Main: Roasted suckling pig

Side: Barnacle stew

Soup: Turkey beet soup

Dessert: Chocolate bread

Drink: Fruit binge

Zero: +43 points

Main: Fried chicken

Side: Roasted chicken legs with vegetables

Soup: Turkey beet soup

Dessert: Apple cake

Drink: Iced strawberry soda

Limited menu and recipe ingredients

As is the case for every recipe you craft in Hotta Studio’s anime game, you must first collect the necessary ingredients before you can provide customers with their preferred dish in the Aida Cafe. These raw materials can be found during world exploration via foraging, killing livestock, and clearing enemy camps. You can find out which ingredients a specific limited food item requires by accessing the limited menu from the Aida Cafe event itself.

Here is a full list of the Aida Cafe’s limited ingredients and how to acquire them:

Apple: Collecting fallen fruits in Banges and Astra

Collecting fallen fruits in Banges and Astra Wild boar meat: Killing wild boar in Astra

Killing wild boar in Astra Turkey: Dropped by Hyena gang members in Astra

Dropped by Hyena gang members in Astra Sesame: Collecting brown rice in Navia

Collecting brown rice in Navia Sugar cube: Dropped by Aida soldiers in Banges

Dropped by Aida soldiers in Banges Grapes: Dropped by Ravagers on Cetus Island

Dropped by Ravagers on Cetus Island Salmon: Collecting lake bass in Crown Mines and Warren Snowfield

Once you collect the ingredients needed for the relevant recipe, craft the limited food by interacting with a cooking pot and selecting them from the limited menu.

The limited recipes available to craft for the Aida Cafe are:

Roast suckling pig

Roast turkey with apple

Roasted chicken legs with vegetables

Pan-fried salmon

Sesame dumplings

Turkey beet soup

Gingerbread

Apple cake

Fruit binge

Apple juice

If you’d rather not spend your time combing Aida for ingredients, it’s worth mentioning there is a chance to receive limited food after defeating world bosses roaming the Tower of Fantasy map.

Aida Cafe event rewards

There are a number of valuable rewards that you can expect to receive by taking part in the Aida Cafe event, including an SSR relic box and the Champion Shopkeeper avatar frame. However, the main reason you should don your apron is for a chance at obtaining a red nucleus or special voucher. These ultra-rare currencies can be spent on Tower of Fantasy banners to unlock limited characters – including the Tower of Fantasy Claudia simulacra. Typically, red nuclei and special vouchers are only available to purchase via the shop, so the Aida Cafe event is a golden opportunity to stockpile those special orders.

That’s all we have for the Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe limited time event. While you’re out foraging for ingredients, we recommend keeping an eye out for Tower of Fantasy constellation telescopes, as well as electronic locks – just take a look at our Tower of Fantasy password list if you’re struggling to open them. Alternatively, if you’ve yet to expand your Tower of Fantasy vehicles roster, check out our guide to collecting all the Tower of Fantasy Voyager vehicle parts scattered across Aida, so you can cruise the Artificial Island in style.