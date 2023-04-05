Diablo, WoW, and Call of Duty lead cheap deals in big Blizzard sale

That Diablo 4 release date is feeling agonisingly far away now that the open beta is over, right? Well, we’ve got great news for you. Some of the best Blizzard games are going for cheap right now alongside several top Call of Duty games in a big Battlenet spring sale. While there’s sadly no Diablo 4 deals, there’s plenty of ways to satisfy your loot cravings or grab goodies for iconic MMORPG World of Warcraft, alongside Overwatch 2 and StarCraft 2.

If you want to go back and see what is probably considered the high point of the loot-grabbing series to date, Diablo 2 Resurrected is 66% off right now at just $13.19 USD / £11.55 GBP, and the various editions of the also excellent Diablo 3 are on sale too. However, your best bet by far is to pick up the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, which gets you both games including all the expansion content for Diablo 3 at 66% off, making it just $19.79 / £16.50. That way, you can see Diablo in its two most popular forms before jumping into the new game.

The most recent Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare II, is 35% off, giving you a chance to jump into one of the best multiplayer games of last year for just $45.49 / £38.99. If you’ve given Warzone 2.0 a shot for free and want to see what the main game is all about, now’s a good time to do so – or you can grab the original Call of Duty MW2 campaign remastered for 25% off ($14.99 / £14.99) amid a bunch of other discounts on older CoD games if you want to see where the series really hit its stride.

The World of Warcraft faction pack is 50% off ($24.99 / £20.75), and it’s the last time to grab this bundle of items before they leave the shop forever on April 17. If you’re a WoW Classic player, you can grab a Heroic or Epic upgrade for the Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion at 30% off, while Wrath Classic race changes are also 30% off. So if you fancy changing things up, it’s currently a slightly more affordable $17.50 / £13.30 to do so.

The Overwatch 2 ultimate battle pass bundle is 25% off, meaning for $22.49 / £18.49 you can grab 2000 overwatch coins, the season three premium battle pass, and the legendary Beekeeper Sigma skin. It’s worth noting, however, that season three is about to end in just a few days as Overwatch 2 season 4 begins soon. Therefore, this is probably only for those of you who’ve been grinding the battle pass previously and want to pick up all the premium unlocks at a discount.

One of the best RTS games of all time, StarCraft II, has 25% off its campaign collection, giving you the full trilogy of incredible campaigns at a discounted $29.99 / £25.99. There’s also 50% off StarCraft Remastered so you can see where it all began in beautiful high definition for $7.49 / £6.49, and there’s also a sale on the delightful StarCraft Cartooned package that reimagines the full art of the game in the style of the adorable Carbot Animations series.

There’s also more deals to be found, including the Blizzard Arcade Collection, featuring several of the company’s classic games, for 50% off ($9.99 / £8.49), and Activision’s Crash Bandicoot 4 at a matching 50% discount ($19.99 / £17.49) if you fancy some old-school platforming. Head over to the Battlenet store (US link/UK and EU link) for the full range of deals.

