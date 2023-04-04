Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver abilities, Ult, and tips

The Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver abilities have the potential to completely change the way that you approach the battlefield, blending healing with control abilities that can help or hinder enemies and allies alike.

Lifeweaver makes his debut as part of Overwatch 2 season 4, and is available to unlock as part of the battle pass for the season’s duration. Like Kiriko and Ramattra before him, the sheer versatility of his kit blurs the lines between the core Overwatch 2 roles. Lifeweaver promotes kindness and inclusivity, but he’s certainly no wilting flower, so here’s some useful tips on how to maximise his abilities.

Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver abilities

Lifeweaver is a long-range support healer first and foremost, but he offers bags of utility geared towards repositioning enemies and allies. It’s pretty easy to get to grips with his kit, but the scale of what you can do with it during a match means that you’ll have to refine your situational awareness before you hit Lifeweaver’s skill ceiling. Like all Overwatch 2 support heroes, Lifeweaver has an additional passive that allows him to automatically regain health over time, which adds to his overall survivability.

Healing Blossom

Lifeweaver’s primary fire is Healing Blossom, a healing burst that serves as the core of his kit. Its efficacy depends on how long you charge it. It’s possible to unleash rapid-fire shots of Healing Blossom, though this only restores a sliver of health at a time. It’s far more beneficial to take the second or so required to charge Healing Blossom fully, which restores a chunk of health in a single burst. Either way, Healing Blossom requires a reload after 12 shots, so be sure to keep it topped up so you don’t lose more time on top of charging.

Thorn Volley

Thorn Volley is Lifeweaver’s alternate primary fire and consists of a stream of rapid-fire thorns that offer the opportunity to go on the offensive when required. You can unleash 60 thorns before requiring a reload, and their respectable damage output means they’re ideal for defending against flankers and other opponents looking to pick you off. They also have a decent range, allowing you to follow through on those opportune moments when vulnerable enemies disengage from the short-to-mid-range Overwatch 2 DPS heroes on your team but remain susceptible to your thorns. Be sure to aim for the head as much as possible if you’re looking to take them out quickly.

Petal Platform

Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform has the potential to be the most disruptive force on the battlefield, allowing you to interrupt the positioning of enemies and allies. The Petal Platform is pressure-sensitive, rising up into the air when a hero from either team steps on it. This provides the perfect opportunity to disrupt ultimates or help less mobile Overwatch 2 tank heroes reach new heights, which is perfect for a dive team composition. The Petal Platform comes with its own health bar, so you can also use it to block corridors to slow down pursuers while making an escape. If you’re looking to make the most from Petal Platform’s verticality, remember to jump at the apex of its ascent to gain additional height.

Rejuvenating Dash

Rejuvenating Dash does what it says on the tin: it’s a pretty straightforward dash that also provides a modest amount of self-healing. This makes Lifeweaver a bit more robust during engagements, which can mean the difference between life and death if you’re forced to go on the offensive against hardier foes. It goes without saying that Rejuvenating Dash is a boon for Lifeweaver’s ability, but you can also pair it with Petal Platform to traverse high ground at speed.

Life Grip

Lifeweaver’s Life Grip allows you to abruptly reposition your allies, pulling them towards your location while also shielding them for the duration. Life Grip has a wide variety of uses, the most obvious being the ability to pull your teammates out of harm’s way when they’re in dire straits. To make the most of it, we recommend positioning yourself near a health pack or within the perimeter of a restorative ultimate. Alternatively, you can cast Life Grip from an elevated position to prevent melee pursuers and restore their health using Healing Blossom.

It’s also possible to use Life Grip offensively as well. Are you being hassled by a flanker? You can put a tank between yourself and your aggressor in a matter of seconds. On the subject of flankers, you can also manipulate the position of ultimates like Reaper’s Death Blossom. There are so many ways you can employ Life Grip to suit your needs, and once you’ve mastered this ability, you never have to be a bystander during engagements again.

Parting Gift

Death comes to us all eventually in Blizzard’s FPS game, and Lifeweaver is no exception. True to his nature, he drops a gift upon death that can be picked up by players on either team for a restorative health boost. Parting Gift’s position on the field can potentially bait enemies into a small skirmish, distracting them from the match at large, but it’s good practice to make those final seconds count and position yourself as close as you can to an ally so they can reap the benefit of your loss. It’s worth mentioning that, while Lifeweaver’s powers are tech-based in lore, the gift itself can’t be hacked – sorry, Sombra mains.

Tree of Life

Finally, Lifeweaver’s ultimate allows him to place a Tree of Life anywhere within Overwatch 2 maps. This enormous Biolight tree instantaneously heals all allies within its vicinity once planted, and continues to provide periodic bursts of healing over time for the duration it remains on the field. While this is of enormous benefit to your team alone, the Tree of Life also sports a massive health pool, making it extraordinarily difficult to destroy. Consequently, we recommend thinking strategically when it comes to placing it. You might consider blocking a choke point to give your team a brief reprieve when defending a fixed position or obstructing the sightlines of long-range adversaries.

That’s the full suite of Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver abilities, as well as some handy tips on how to best utilise his kit. Be sure to check out our Overwatch 2 tier list to see how Lifeweaver fares when stacked up against his fellow heroes. Finally, we’ve got a list of the best Overwatch 2 heroes per role if you’re looking to dramatically switch up your playstyle ahead of the upcoming season.