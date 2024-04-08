Zenless Zone Zero beta sign-ups are about to end, so act fast

The Zenless Zone Zero beta deadline for signing up has now been revealed by HoYoverse, so if you’re yet to throw your hat in the ring for a chance to play the game ahead of launch later this year, now’s the time. With Genshin Impact and Honaki Star Rail never quite being my thing, ZZZ looks more and more like something I should try, so fingers crossed I’m one of the lucky ones that gets to play.

With the Zenless Zone Zero release date closing in this year, the final beta for the anime RPG game is almost upon us. If you’re yet to sign up for Zenless Zone Zero’s final test you’ll want to act now, as HoYoverse has given us a timeframe for how long we have left to sign up.

If we all manage to hit the final sign-up goals for Zenless Zone Zero everyone will get free rewards at launch too, so even if you don’t get in it’s worth signing up now before the period ends, so when we do see a release date we can all get some goodies.

We still don’t have a date for the beta despite this update from HoYoverse, but taking a look at the beta release schedules for Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, it’s safe to assume that ZZZ is coming in late 2024. If you’re waiting for Zenless Zone Zero to come to Steam at some point after then though, you’re more than likely out of luck.

The Zenless Zone Zero beta test sign-ups end in just a couple of days, so you’ve got until Wednesday, April 10 at 9am PT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST / 6pm CET to sign up. You can learn about the next test, and how exactly to get involved, in our Zenless Zone Zero beta guide.

