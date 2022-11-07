American Truck Simulator Texas DLC release date is now official

The American Truck Simulator Texas DLC release date has now been officially revealed, and after a long wait, the Lone Star State will be open for business November 15. Developer SCS Software has produced a new trailer to announce the date for the long-awaited expansion pack, which adds the largest of America’s ‘lower 48’ states to the trucking game.

Operating on the maxim that everything’s bigger in Texas, SCS Software has bumped up the size of the cities and highway overpass junctions you’ll find in the Texas expansion. The DLC also showcases Texas’ role in the US space industry, allowing you to haul key components to NASA and SpaceX facilities around the state. You can also check out some of the state’s offshore shipyards that serve the Gulf of Mexico, in cities like Corpus Christi and Brownsville.

With all that open country to work with, though, there’s plenty of natural beauty on display as well. Check it out in the new trailer:

SCS Software hasn’t listed the price for the Texas DLC on Steam yet, but the state DLC packs all run $11.99 / £9.99 – and despite the size of Texas itself, it’s fair to assume that this expansion will follow suit.