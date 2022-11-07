American Truck Simulator Texas DLC release date is now official

The American Truck Simulator Texas DLC release date has been announced, and the Lone Star State will join the truck game's growing US map November 15

American Truck Simulator Texas DLC release date: Trucks and cars on a complex knot of highways and overpasses in Texas on a sunny day
Ian Boudreau

Published:

American Truck Simulator

The American Truck Simulator Texas DLC release date has now been officially revealed, and after a long wait, the Lone Star State will be open for business November 15. Developer SCS Software has produced a new trailer to announce the date for the long-awaited expansion pack, which adds the largest of America’s ‘lower 48’ states to the trucking game.

Operating on the maxim that everything’s bigger in Texas, SCS Software has bumped up the size of the cities and highway overpass junctions you’ll find in the Texas expansion. The DLC also showcases Texas’ role in the US space industry, allowing you to haul key components to NASA and SpaceX facilities around the state. You can also check out some of the state’s offshore shipyards that serve the Gulf of Mexico, in cities like Corpus Christi and Brownsville.

With all that open country to work with, though, there’s plenty of natural beauty on display as well. Check it out in the new trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail

SCS Software hasn’t listed the price for the Texas DLC on Steam yet, but the state DLC packs all run $11.99 / £9.99 – and despite the size of Texas itself, it’s fair to assume that this expansion will follow suit.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.