Baldur’s Gate 3 offers you a lot of choices right at the start. Between an array of fantasy races and classes, the combinations you can embark into the Forgotten Realms within the Larian RPG game feel endless. With 12 Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and a slew of subclasses already, you can now pick from even more backgrounds thanks to a new mod for Baldur’s Gate 3, which combines very nicely with a brand new races mod too.

The great Baldur’s Gate 3 mods just keep on coming, and there’s now quite the combination of mods to completely change how you build your character. The latest in this line of releases is JWL Histories and Occupations from ‘UmbralJewels’ which adds a staggering 26 new backgrounds to the character creator in BG3.

The roleplaying options continue to rival the almost complete freedom of DnD itself, as your Baldur’s Gate 3 race can now choose to be an alchemist, archaeologist, bounty hunter, cartographer, courier, detective, pirate, or even a school teacher. These are just some of the new backgrounds on offer, which you can choose from as seen in the picture below. Each background even comes with proficiencies, spells, passive features, or ability changes. Do note that unlike vanilla backgrounds these will not influence new dialogue choices, however.

Alone this BG3 background mod doesn’t change too much about your character, but if you combine it with a slate of other mods, the roleplaying opportunities very quickly balloon out. A new Baldur’s Gate 3 races mod adds 54 races from across DnD and even FFXIV to the game, with Kobolds and Minotaurs, included, giving you a colossal amount of choice in terms of character.

As our mod list shows, you can also download a multiclass unlocker mod if you want to play on BG3’s easiest difficulty and still multiclass, a load of extra eye customization, and a load of dice set mods to give your rolls that extra personal touch too. I haven’t tried combining any of these mods into one playthrough just yet, so I’m not sure of the compatibility, but the choice on offer is still phenomenal.

With the Baldur’s Gate 3 backgrounds mod as a good baseline, the current offerings for character customization are brilliant. You don’t need to be worrying about Baldur’s Gate 3 console commands just yet then.

