Baldur’s Gate 3 nominated for new awards after winning GOTY, twice

Baldur’s Gate 3 stays winning, snagging two Game of the Year awards and various others as 2023 draws to a close. The stellar DnD-like RPG is up for even more impressive titles as the BAFTA Games Awards near closer, meaning that Larian Studios’ hit release is likely to claim awards yet again. This time around, BG3 is a long-listed nominee in 11 separate categories.

Unsurprisingly, Baldur’s Gate 3 is dominating among this year’s other new RPG games. If you’ve read through our Baldur’s Gate 3 review or have played Larian’s genre-changing game yourself, then you likely know how well-deserved the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired experience’s wins are. With its robust lore and talented cast of voice actors, it feels almost impossible not to fall in love with BG3.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 GOTY nomination at this year’s Golden Joystick Awards resulted in a strong win. The game’s more recent nomination at the renowned TGAs also ended in another Baldur’s Gate 3 Game of the Year title for Larian Studios. The developer now reveals its BAFTA nominations for 2024, writing in a post, “We are delighted that Baldur’s Gate 3 had been long-listed in eleven categories.”

From best animation to best narrative design, the game seems to already be ruling over various categories. I’m thrilled to see Neil Newbon up for another performance title, especially after his win at The Game Awards. I love Astarion through and through, but without Newbon as his iconic voice, there wouldn’t be nearly as much to love about the chaotic blood-sucking Baldur’s Gate 3 companion.

I’m also excited to see Larian Studios get the recognition it deserves, even if I’m not shocked to hear news of even more incoming awards. The RPG’s reputation precedes itself on every platform, with Baldur’s Gate 3 currently holding a perfect 10/10 rating and overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. I have hundreds of hours clocked on Valve’s platform myself, and the recent patch 5 notes have pulled me back in-game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is certainly my favorite game, but it’s not the only newly revealed BAFTA nominee. Alan Wake 2, another GOTY contender from the TGAs, is also up for various titles at the upcoming Games Awards. You can check out some of this year’s other most beloved games and 2024 nominees directly via the BAFTA website.

While you wait to see which new awards Baldur’s Gate 3 takes home as the BAFTAs roll around at the turn of the year, browse through a few of our favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 mods to change up your current gameplay experience. Alternatively, you can check out our tried and true Baldur’s Gate 3 builds to ensure a smoother run on your next play-through.

