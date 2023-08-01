Baldur’s Gate 3 has been keeping me occupied on a daily basis now as I explore all that the RPG game‘s early access build has to offer. Larian Studios has obviously put in a massive amount of work, as I haven’t even gotten close to being bored yet. The full launch this week is exciting nonetheless, and between the new character creation and story content coming, Baldur’s Gate 3 may very well end up as my game of the year. As the release approaches, Larian Studios has been preparing us for it by sharing feature and lore tidbits as well as instructions to follow prior.

One thing that the developers have especially stressed is the fact that you cannot carry your early access saves over to the full game. With all of the changes coming to the Baldur’s Gate 3 class systems and other content, it’s not surprising that the two versions are incompatible. In a PSA post earlier today, the devs wrote that all current players should “launch the game” and “delete all save files to avoid unintended conflicts at launch.”

They also stated that we should “remove any mods and ensure they do not automatically re-download,” which means we will be starting completely fresh come the Baldur’s Gate 3 release time. If you want to fully prepare yourself for the massive launch and stay on the safe side, Larian Studios has also suggested a complete wipe of the game from your system.

“We recommend players with Early Access installed uninstall the game after deleting their save files,” wrote the devs on social media today. “This will reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads, and should mean more playing, and no troubleshooting!” They went on to state that a full guide for launch would be posted tomorrow, the day before Baldur’s Gate 3’s release.

It may come as a disappointing suggestion for those of us with less-than-ideal download speeds, especially after the recent Baldur’s Gate 3 preload news, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Considering the massive amount of content to explore upon release, a few extra hours of installation are well worth it once you consider the hundreds of gameplay following after.

Larian Studios has been revealing all sorts of Baldur’s Gate 3 secrets, and not all of them have had to do with hardware or download technicalities. Much of the lore has recently been explored by the devs, like the reveal of Baldur’s Gate 3 mind flayer abilities and the in-depth look at Orin the Red. All of this only touches the surface of the team’s planned launch content, though, so get to uninstalling and readying your rig for some Dungeons & Dragons inspired fun.

If you’re barely holding on while awaiting the RPG’s full release later this week, then you may want to browse through our quick rundown of the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements to ensure that your PC setup is ready to handle the game’s extensive world. Alternatively, you can check out our guide on how to earn the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops so you can show off all of your shiniest cosmetics in-game.