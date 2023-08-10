How to help Pandirna in Baldur’s Gate 3

How do you help Pandirna in Baldur’s Gate 3? You will come across a locked storehouse as you explore Emerald Grove. Inside are all sorts of nicknacks, but also a Tiefling named Pandirna. Unfortunately for her, she seems to be in quite a predicament: she can’t use her legs. After drinking a potion to become stronger, she seems to be paralyzed from the waist down.

This is just one of many puzzles and riddles that, according to our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, make this RPG “beautifully complex.” Luckily, you can help Pandirna in Baldur’s Gate 3 by using one of your many spells. If your main character’s selection of spells can’t help her, then one of your many potential BG3 companions, the Half-Elf Cleric Shadowheart, can help her out instead.

How to cure Pandirna in Baldur’s Gate 3

To help Pandirna in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must heal her paralysis. This can either be from a potion or by casting the level 2 Abjuration spell Lesser Restoration on her.

Once you, Shadowheart, or any other companion capable of doing so has helped Pandirna in Baldur’s Gate 3, she will stand up, grateful for your help. Unless you’ve arranged beforehand, there’s no real reward for doing this, as she warns you about touching anything. If you choose the Deception choice when first talking to her, she’ll let you take everything that’s in the shed. Behind her is a chest containing a cabinet key, which opens the Alchemist’s cabinet, but otherwise, there’s nothing important to note other than general loot, gold, and a few potions.

