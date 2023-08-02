These hilarious Baldur’s Gate 3 outtakes need to be made into a mod

Baldur’s Gate 3 is, in a lot of ways, going to be a very silly game. You can talk to territorial squirrels, throw your shoes at an annoying child, and do just about anything your D&D-loving heart desires in Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian’s new RPG game. All of this, from picking your Baldur’s Gate 3 classes to diving into the story, will be scored by a narrator, and we now know what it would sound like if they just went off kilter for the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, and it’s as brilliant as you’d expect.

Acting like the voice of your D&D Dungeon Master and an inner monologue, the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast sees Amelia Tyler take on the role of the narrator, and from what we’ve seen of Early Access she’s absolutely perfect for the job.

It gets better, though, as Tyler has also been releasing brilliant narrator outtake videos, presumably from within the Larian booth, and now I just wish these were all in the game. Some of the quotes are Tyler’s natural slip-ups, but there are some absolute bangers that would be highlights of the game, I’m sure.

“I’m a bard, I can f**k my way through any problem” and “I seduce the door, I’ve got splinters in places you do not want to know about” are absolutely things you’d hear in a real-life D&D session, for better or worse.

A lot of Tyler’s clips appear to have them losing the plot (mood), and with all the wacky scenarios in Baldur’s Gate 3, I can only imagine what it’s like rattling hundreds of them off a day. There’s even some Baldur’s Gate 3 romance talk in there too, if you fancy it, and an alternate take for your first meeting with Astarion, which is amazing.

I’ve also just realized that I’m almost 100% certain that someone will turn some of these lines into Baldur’s Gate 3 mods, meaning we’d get them in the actual game. Rolling a Nat 1 and hearing the narrator mug you off with “Haha, you rolled badly” would be perfect.

I certainly don’t envy Tyler having to read a word with four (count them, four) apostrophes in it, but that’s why they’re paid to do this for a living and we’re not. You can check out the last of the three Baldur’s Gate 3 outtake videos above, and I’d imagine more are on the way. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a very long game, after all.

With BG3 mere hours away, we’ve got everything you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3 preloads, Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay and save transfers, along with all you need to know about the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops as well.