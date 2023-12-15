Baldur’s Gate 3 not coming to Game Pass, already has a “fair price”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is my favorite game of all time, and I’d gladly pay any price Larian Studios asked for the RPG. I understand, though, that the cost can feel daunting to players who haven’t yet engaged with the game and thus worry if the twice-crowned GOTY is worth its price. Following its recent Xbox release, Larian Studios explains why the game’s cost is fair and clarifies that Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t come to Game Pass, ever.

If you were hoping to hop into Baldur’s Gate 3 with your Game Pass subscription, you unfortunately won’t be able to as the RPG game isn’t coming to Microsoft’s paid service after all. While some prospective fans were holding onto hope, Larian Studios states that it “always said from the get-go” that Baldur’s Gate 3 “wasn’t going to be on Game Pass” and that “it’s not going to be on Game Pass.”

In the developer’s interview with IGN, Larian founder Swen Vincke says that the Baldur’s Gate 3 Game Pass conversation is a “sensitive” one for the studio. The team worked to create its “big game” with a “beginning, middle, and an end,” and in turn feels that the $60 price point is “fair.” Our Baldur’s Gate 3 review touches on the content you get for the price, and don’t worry about paying later on for anything. Just as Vincke notes, there are no microtransactions to put money towards, “so you get what you pay for.”

I’m personally inclined to agree. Even if one disregards the Steam refund policy that makes it easier to test games out before fully committing, the RPG’s reputation is glowing. With a stellar 10/10 rating and thousands of overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam, the dev is rightfully proud of its immense game. I alone am nearing over a thousand hours in-game, so there’s certainly plenty of content to enjoy, too.

If you’re not a fan of personal accounts or general player feedback, then you can instead look toward the dev’s growing list of awards. Following the recent Golden Joystick Awards’ Baldur’s Gate 3 GOTY win and then yet another impressive Baldur’s Gate 3 Game of the Year title won at the TGAs, Larian has various trophies to boast. The RPG is up for several awards at the upcoming BAFTAs as well, which means that its cosmic reputation is unlikely to die any time soon.

For those of you looking to explore Larian’s expansive world, or those on their way to create a brand-new Tav, you can look to our in-depth guide on the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds to ensure a smooth playthrough. You can alternatively browse through our roundup of the beloved Baldur’s Gate 3 companions to learn more about Larian’s iconic cast.

Make sure to also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, and grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some critical success-worthy bargains.