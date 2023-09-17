Baldur’s Gate 3’s Speak with Dead spell just got way more convenient

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game where death comes easily, and developer Larian Studios is more than content to let important characters fall foul of all manner of nasty ends – sometimes even before you’ve met them. It’s handy, then, that the Baldur’s Gate 3 Speak with Dead spell is very easy to access on any playthrough, but it can be a bit of a pain to work out which of the many corpses in the massive RPG game are actually worth chatting to. Fortunately, things just got simpler with one of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods.

If you haven’t yet learned how to speak to the dead in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a few different ways. Even if you don’t have a party member able to do it, almost everyone is likely to come across the Amulet of Lost Voices early in the game’s first act, which bestows the power upon the player of your choice. The problem is that there are quite a lot of dead people around, and a large majority of them don’t have much to say, but you won’t find that out without going through the fairly involved animation process.

Fortunately, a Baldur’s Gate 3 Speak with Dead rework mod from mod creator ‘Cytraen’ changes all that. In the base game, Speak with Dead must be cast on a corpse, after which point you’ll be able to use it repeatedly until your next long rest. This will also highlight corpses with something interesting to say, but only after you’ve used it once and only until it wears off with your next long rest.

Post-rework, Speak with Dead is instead applied to the caster themselves, and it persists through long rests and even respecs, meaning you’ll only have to use it once and you’ll have access to it forever. This also means you’ll always see key corpses highlighted, which is a potentially massive time-saver if you’re someone like me who obsessively checks every dead body they walk past, even knowing most of the conversations will be non-starters.

Cytraen also offers a handful of additional tweaks, which can be included independently from the main mod. You can remove the usual five question limit on your conversations to ensure you get the full story without needing to reload, and you can have characters you’ve personally killed talk to you without needing to disguise from the dead first. These are a tiny bit more ‘cheaty’ than the base mod, but given that both have in-game workarounds they act more as convenience options if you fancy them.

Finally, an alternative version of the mod enables the ability to speak with people who died to status effects that typically prevent post-mortem conversations, such as burning, poison, Disintegrate, and so on. If you’re a particular fan of such methods – a connoisseur of Baldur’s Gate 3 Barrelmancy, perhaps – then you might find this one comes to your rescue from time to time as well.

Full instructions on how to install the mod can be found here. Note that you’ll need the Baldur’s Gate 3 mod fixer to use the rework, as well as the BG3 script extender mod, and that it’s incompatible with other mods that affect how Speak with Dead works. You can, however, add it to an existing save without restarting and it’ll even work retroactively.

If you decide to employ Baldur’s Gate 3’s most dangerous and cursed weapon, you’ll likely find this mod rather convenient. Get out there and chat to the unalive, and you’ll be blasting your way through all the Baldur’s Gate 3 quests in no time. It might even free you up to be a little more cavalier with the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells – and what’s more fun than that?