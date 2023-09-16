Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to surprise us with all manner of unique, clever, and terrifying ways to play, and this particular trick combines all three to create one of the most devastating Baldur’s Gate 3 weapons we’ve seen in the RPG game to date. It’s as darkly sinister as it is deadly in its effectiveness, so this might not be for everyone, but if you’re eying up the most evil things to do in Baldur’s Gate 3 then you’re in for a treat.

This particular Baldur’s Gate 3 tool, if you can call it that, can be found during act three – so heads up that Baldur’s Gate 3 spoilers lie ahead. I won’t go into too much detail other than mentioning the necessary character and where they can be found, but if you’re worried about finishing all the Baldur’s Gate 3 quests first, I’d suggest doing so before reading on.

Still here? Good. The person we’re after is called Victoria, can be found in Cazador’s Palace, and, rather tragically, is a dead child. Yes, we warned you this was going to be a dark one. Victoria, you see, had a curse placed on her by her father to try and deter the vampire spawn from drinking her blood. When one attempted anyway and killed her, her corpse was left with a potent necrotic aura known as a ‘Sapping Curse’ that periodically deals 3-24 necrotic damage to anyone standing nearby.

Of course, most sensible people would simply stay well clear. This being Baldur’s Gate 3, however, entrepreneurial types decided the best course of action was to add insult to injury and stuff poor Victoria into a barrel. Any storage method will do – once she’s in there, you can send her to your camp chest. You can then simply pick her up and carry her around; a portable, devastating bio-organic weapon that would make even Albert Wesker proud.

A few people have shown off just how effective Victoria’s body can be, but Reddit user ‘Not_a_tasty_fish’ gives us perhaps the best example yet, striding through the streets of Baldur’s Gate itself as everyone’s favorite evil companion Minthara, the whole population of the town dropping like flies as she struts her way sassily through the streets. The best part? You aren’t the cause of the damage, so no-one holds you responsible.

The caveat is that you won’t be immune to the damage yourself, of course – so Not_a_tasty_fish recommends their preferred setup, making use of a level 12 Paladin build to make use of its enhanced saving throws along with an Elixir of Necrotic Resistance to keep the effects of any damage that does slip through as much at bay as possible. You also won’t earn experience, because Victoria’s doing all the ‘work.’

Once again, barrels prove themselves to be the true monsters of Larian Studios games, following on from all the explosive Baldur’s Gate 3 hijinks that won the approval of studio founder Swen Vincke shortly after launch. Combine that with speedrun tricks that let you stuff your own companions into the wooden contraptions to propel yourself to the very endgame, and we can’t wait to see what players come up with next.

If this is all a bit too evil for you, we’ve picked out the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells that will let you crush anyone who stands in your way in a less morally objectionable fashion. Alternatively, you can get naughty in a different sense with more of the best sex games on PC in 2023.