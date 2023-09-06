Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to expand with a range of truly brilliant mods. You can change your race, Baldur’s Gate 3 class, and so much more from the vanilla Larian RPG game experience already, and now another multiversal door has opened into the DnD universe, as an iconic World of Warcraft class and an array of spells have been modded into Baldur’s Gate 3.

That’s right, your choice of Baldur’s Gate 3 races can be accompanied by a class based on WoW Wrath of the Lich King’s Death Knight, with over 30 custom spells and passives joining it in BG3 as well. You can already mod in over 50 races from both DnD and FFXIV, so WoW feels like another snug fit.

The class mod comes from user ‘VivaSortiara’ and brings a lot of WoW into Baldur’s Gate 3 in a way that makes perfect sense. The Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds a rune system around three Death Knight subclasses: Blood (which is still in development), Frost, and Unholy.

“At level 1, each Death Knight starts with one rune for each of the sub-specializations (Blood/Frost/Unholy) and a maximum Runic Power of 100,” VivaSortiara explains. “This resource pool gradually increases as your Death Knight levels until reaching level 12, at which point the Death Knight possesses six runes of the subclass specialization, two runes of the other specializations, and a maximum Runic Power of 150.”

If you end up building a Death Knight class in BG3 from this mod, keep in mind that you’ll use your Charisma stat to cast spells and that you’re proficient in heavy armor and martial weapons, but not shields. You never know, this could end up being one of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds out there.

At the moment the Frost subclass is all about melee damage, with crits tied to bonus effects, abilities, and resource management. Chilled targets also have an independent 15% chance to be hit by a crit, with spells and progression built around this system.

Unholy is a more “intricate playstyle,” where you can summon undead minions that inflict diseases. You’ll be aiming to apply Festering Wounds to enemies via necrotic damage or festering strikes, with specific subclass abilities also tying into this.

With the Blood subclass coming to this mod in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s also going to be a load of updates, so keep your eye out for them after you download it.

We’ve also got the best Baldur’s Gate 3 settings for your PC, alongside a breakdown of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions and which one is the best.

All images courtesy of VivaSortiara on Nexus Mods.