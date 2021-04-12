Borderlands movie casts Star Wars: Battlefront II star Janina Gavankar

The crew for Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie adaptation is just about assembled, or it’s at least one step closer to being so with the announcement of American actor Janina Gavankar joining the cast as Commander Knoxx. Gavankar joins Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, Jack Black, and Florian Munteanu in the ensemble cast, taking on a new role in the Borderlands universe.

Deadline has additional details about Gavankar’s casting in the Borderlands film, as well as on her impressive acting CV. She’s appeared in hit television series like HBO’s True Blood and Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, in films like Barbershop and The Way Back, and in several hit videogames. She was the voice of Tatai in Horizon Zero Dawn and played Amita in Far Cry 4, and starred as Iden Versio in Star Wars: Battlefront II’s single-player campaign.

There’s not much information available about Gavankar’s role in the upcoming Borderlands movie, but the character’s name is a bit of a hint. She’ll be playing Commander Knoxx, a relative of the General Knoxx who commands the Crimson Lance faction that appeared in the original Borderlands DLC, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx.

According to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, Commander Knoxx is indeed General Knoxx’s daughter and is a leader in the Crimson Lance – Atlas’ own private mercenary army.

Janina Gavankar will join the cast of the Borderlands movie as an all-new character I named specifically for this story. Janina will play Commander Knoxx, who followed in her father's footsteps when she joined Atlas' private army, the Crimson Lance. She is, in a word, badass. pic.twitter.com/LzWWqlPild — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 12, 2021

Now all we have to do is wait for them to make the movie. In the meantime, there’s a bunch of new stuff to do in Borderlands 3 now that the Director’s Cut is out in the wild.