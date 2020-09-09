Your Modern Warfare unlocks will stay with you when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes over Warzone

As has been generally expected, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will share a lot of content with Call of Duty: Warzone when it arrives in November. In Warzone, you’ll be able to use new Black Ops Cold War gear, and players will keep their Modern Warfare-themed gear as Black Ops Cold War takes over.

Warzone is set to be a ‘hub’ of sorts for Call of Duty, with the free-to-play mode using weapons and gear from whatever the ‘current’ Call of Duty title is at the time. What’s new is that for the first time, players who played the previous title will be able to carry their weapons forward into the ‘new’ game, at least in the context of Warzone.

The new Black Ops Cold War content – notably base weapons and attachment – “can be unlocked by playing Black Ops Cold War and Warzone”, Activision explains in a blog post on the integration between Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. Any weapons, operators, blueprints, equipment, and cosmetics you’ve previously earned in Warzone will stay with you when Black Ops Cold War launches.

Black Ops Cold War will again use a battle pass system rather than a season pass system, Activision says. That means post-launch maps and modes for Black Ops Cold War will be free, while the battle pass will again include both free and premium tiers, with extra rewards offered for the paid track.

Today we saw the official Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal. While footage was leaked last week, we saw a lot more today on multiplayer systems like wildcards, field upgrades, and maps. We also now have an idea of how the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War class system works. There are big changes coming to Warzone, but it sounds as though we’ll be able to hang on to the good stuff we’ve found so far.