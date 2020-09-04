We’ll officially see Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer next week

Following the leak of what appears to be leaked Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer footage, Activision has announced it will officially reveal the game’s multiplayer in a stream next week. The reveal event is set for September 9, beginning at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST, and Activision says it will feature “the biggest streamers in the world”.

The event will also feature some Black Ops Cold War developers, who will provide “a deep dive into the latest multiplayer experience across new maps, modes, and experiences”, Activision says.

The leaked footage from earlier today shows a multiplayer map set in a Miami hotel and club, and featured a new ‘escort the VIP’ 6v6 game mode. Other features visible in the seven-minute clip include familiar fixtures in Black Ops and Call of Duty games generally, such as the Famas assault rifle and the Ninja and Tactical Mask perks. The footage appears to have been taken from an influencer capture event hosted by Activision and/or developer Treyarch.

Helpfully, Activision has tweeted an event reminder that will ping you when the reveal is about to begin.

Experience the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer. 📅 September 9

🕙 10:00am PT#BlackOpsColdWarhttps://t.co/XYgHfJ8Pvy — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 4, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was revealed in a Warzone event last month, and we’ve been busily tallying up the Black Ops Cold War guns we’ve seen so far in promotional (and, uh, other) materials. We don’t have a firm release date set yet, but we’re bound to find that out sometime soon – there’s only so many more months left in the year.