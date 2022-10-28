The best RAPP H loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The Modern Warfare 2 best RAPP H loadout improves the LMG’s recoil control, turning this bulky gun into a more manageable weapon. The RAPP H, unlocked in the Lachmann and Meer weapon platform in the Gunsmith, deals plenty of damage and has a fast fire rate. By putting together a loadout to improve key areas of the LMG, you can get the most out of the weapon’s huge magazines.

If you’re looking to drop into one of the multiplayer game modes in the FPS game, you might want to try out something a little different. While the MP5 Lachmann sub, M4, or FSS Hurricane may be some of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, you might find a new favourite in the RAPP H with this loadout.

Best RAPP H loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 RAPP H loadout is:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: DI-Grip 4.5

DI-Grip 4.5 Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: LMK 64

Similar to the best 556 Icarus loadout, we’re using a loadout that mostly improves recoil control, as that’s the biggest downfall of the otherwise powerful LMG. The Sakin Traed-40 and LMK 64 rear grip complement each other, with the grip’s increased aim down sight speed cancelling out the negative impact of the muzzle, which itself increases recoil control.

The Cronen Mini Red Dot is our favourite optic for helping see more clearly when aiming down sights, but this could also be switched out for the almost identical SZ Reflex. For the underbarrel, we’ve gone for the DI-Grip 4.5 which helps with the sluggish mobility of the RAPP H. Likewise, the same can be said for FT Mobile Stock, addressing the aim down sight speed reduction from the muzzle.

Now you know the best attachments to add to your RAPP H, choose your favourite Modern Warfare 2 operator and drop into one of the various modes available in the multiplayer game. You should also consider a different loadout for each of the different Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps, as each map and mode comes with its own unique challenges.