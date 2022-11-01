The best STB 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

If you’re looking for the best Modern Warfare 2 STB 556 loadout, you’ve come to the right place. This deceptively powerful assault rifle is capable of dishing out some serious damage at both mid to long-range. Its base stats trend high for damage and recoil control, and its accuracy, mobility, and handling are nothing to sniff at. In fact, the STB 556 is so good that you must be level 41 before you can unlock it. If you’re a few levels off, our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 is guaranteed to get you over that threshold, while our best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts for the M4 and M16 will help tide you over in the meantime.

Once you’ve unlocked it, our best Modern Warfare 2 STB 556 loadout delves into which components you should prioritise in the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system. The STB 556 is an extraordinarily versatile weapon, and it’s hard to go wrong when it comes to crafting your loadout. However, the best loadout plays to the STB 556’s strengths, prioritising handling so that you can keep the enemy in your sights while taking full advantage of its firepower, and our Modern Warfare 2 STB 556 loadout aims to do just that.

Best STB 556 loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 STB 556 loadout is:

Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The 508mm Rear Guard barrel applies damage range and bullet velocity, helping your bullets travel both faster and farther. You might be tempted to swing for the 24.4” Bruen S-620 instead, but bear in mind that the additional recoil control comes at a cost to movement speed, and the STB 556 isn’t in desperate need of additional recoil.

As for your underbarrel, the Operator Foregrip grants additional aim walking steadiness alongside some helpful bonuses to hip fire accuracy and recoil control – just be aware of the hit to your hip walking speed. No matter which muzzle you take, you’re likely going to have to contend with a knock to your aim down sight speed, so we’ve gone for the FTAC Castle Comp to help manage both horizontal and vertical recoil control.

There’s no contest when it comes to your rear grip: the STIP-40 Grip stands head and shoulders above its Bruen counterparts with an additional bonus to recoil control. Finally, we’ve opted to go with the Cronen Mini Pro for a clean scope, though we’d happily swap this for the Modern Warfare 2 Slimline Pro optic once it finally makes its appearance outside of private matches.

The resulting loadout is a Modern Warfare 2 STB 556 loadout with extraordinary recoil control and additional bonuses to range and velocity that ensure your bullets will meet their mark. The accompanying nerfs to your ADS are mitigated by additional bonuses to your hip fire accuracy and recoil, so if you ever need to return fire in a pinch you can rely on firing from the hip – at least until you can get yourself situated behind cover.

That’s all we have for our best STB 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. If you’re partial to assault rifles, take a look at our complete rundown of all the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2. If you’re eager to take the STB 556 out for a spin, we recommend turning your attention to the Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges, as well as taking a look at the various Modern Warfare 2 perks you can pair with this powerful assault rifle.