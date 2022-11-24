Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 datamine offers full Ghost face reveal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has offered us a full Ghost face reveal, with a new datamine of the Activision FPS game revealing the CoD Warzone 2 operator

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 datamine offers full Ghost face reveal: A Modern Warfare 2 operator wears a balaclava hiding a full Ghost face reveal

Published:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally yielded a full Ghost face reveal, as a new datamine of the Activision and Infinity Ward FPS game shows the CoD and Warzone 2 operator in all his glory, with Modern Warfare 2 season 1 and DMZ mode well underway.

While we’ve fully explored all the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, with some great loadouts, attachments, and tuning already, Simon “Ghost” Riley remains an enigma. He pops off his balaclava just once in the entire Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and even then, his face is obscured. We’ve speculated previously on Ghost’s identity, but it’s all been guesswork. That is, until now.

As well as unearthing the best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs, we’ve finally managed to turn up a full look at Ghost’s face, courtesy of a datamine of the multiplayer game’s files posted to Call of Duty Reddit. Turns out, despite the perpetual face mask, Ghost does have a fully rendered head and appearance hidden underneath. By accessing the Modern Warfare 2 character assets, you can see what Ghost looks like.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 datamine offers full Ghost face reveal: An operator from Modern Warfare 2, showing a full Ghost face reveal

Like Captain Price, Soap, and Gaz, it seems like Ghost is modelled after his voice and motion capture performer, Samuel Rodkin. He’s always looked pretty fearsome, with his massive stature and skull mask, but even bared to the world – especially with that piercing, cold stare – we’d wager you wouldn’t want to bump into Ghost in a dark alley, especially if he was carrying the best Modern Warfare 2 MP5 loadout.

So, there we have it. Mystery solved. If you’re playing as Ghost and grinding for the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos, you can rest assured that you do have an actual face under that balaclava. You might also want to know how to do a Modern Warfare 2 finishing move, since Ghost’s is particularly spectacular.

More from PCGamesN

After freelancing for Edge and Vice, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022, where he is symbiotically connected to the news matrix - especially on Fallout: New Vegas mods, GTA 6 release date rumours, Modern Warfare 2 guns, Warzone loadouts, and Red Dead Redemption 2. He's still trying to beat his personal speedrun record for Resident Evil.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.