Is there a Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode?

The lack of a Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode option in multiplayer has alarmed players upon the launch of the latest Call of Duty shooter, because there’s no option to pick hardcore on the menus. The classic no-HUD, shorter time-to-kill game mode that has been present in every FPS game in the series since the original Modern Warfare is confirmed to be coming to the game later down the line, but when it does, it’ll be known as something different.

While hardcore mode isn’t in the game right now, when the Modern Warfare 2 Tier 1 playlist option eventually appears, that’s what you’ll want to select. Hardcore has been renamed to Tier 1 for reasons known only to the developers, but the mode itself is the same. The question is, when is hardcore – or Tier 1 as it’s now known – coming to Modern Warfare 2?

When is hardcore coming to Modern Warfare 2?

We don’t have an exact date for when hardcore is coming to Modern Warfare 2, but Infinity Ward has confirmed it will be “soon”. How soon, we’re not sure, but our educated guess is that it will arrive alongside the Season 1 release date, which comes in tandem with Warzone 2.

So thankfully, hardcore fans reading this won’t have too much longer to wait. It’s not ideal because the mode was expected to be here on launch, but it’s not the only thing missing, because players are also wondering where to view their Modern Warfare 2 stats and challenges.

