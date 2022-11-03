The best Modern Warfare 2 Lockwood MK2 loadout turns this wild-west looking lever-action rifle into one of the best guns in the FPS game, able to take an enemy out with one headshot. Our loadout below focuses on the gun’s accuracy, improving your chances of hitting that all-important headshot, while also capitalising on the rifle’s fire rate in case you do miss.

Any of the best Modern Warfare 2 marksman rifles can seriously rival the best snipers, as their mobility and fire rate tend to be higher, and their shorter range doesn’t pose much of a problem in smaller 6v6 multiplayer maps. There are two subcategories when it comes to marksman rifles though, with semi-automatic and bolt-action to choose between, and the Lockwood MK2 fitting somewhere in the middle as the only lever-action option.

Best Lockwood MK2 attachments

The best Lockwood MK2 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is:

Guard: Lockwood Commando Guard

Lockwood Commando Guard Ammunition: .45 GVT High Velocity

.45 GVT High Velocity Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Optic: Luca Bandera Scope

Luca Bandera Scope Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

First off, we’ve added the Lockwood Commando Guard as this adds to the rifle’s aim down sight speed. Crouch movement speed is also improved, but this isn’t something you need to worry about when you’re mounted on a windowsill or ledge. The only con to this attachment is that it reduces your sprint speed, which again won’t be something you miss with a marksman rifle.

For ammunition, the .45 GVT High Velocity bullets are a no-brainer as they slightly decrease your damage range, but it’s worth it for the upgrades in bullet velocity and subsequent improvements to range and accuracy. As mentioned, accuracy is going to be crucial if you want to snipe the enemy in one headshot – miss, and you’ll give yourself away, making your next shot that much harder.

Speaking of giving your location away, we have added a laser to our build, but we’ve intentionally gone for the 1MW Quick Fire Laser as one of the few that can’t be seen by the enemy, which also improves aim down sight speed.

Pair this with the Luca Bandera Scope optic for hugely increased range and accuracy, the option to toggle between 3.7x magnification and 8.0x which is ideal in smaller, more built up maps, and only a small sniper glint. Aim down sight speed is negatively affected, but we’ve just countered this with the laser. Finally, pop on the FTAC Reaper barrel to increase damage range, further improve bullet velocity, and slightly improve recoil control – which is already pretty solid anyway.

With this Modern Warfare Lockwood MK2 loadout, the lever-action marksman rifle can become one of the best ranged weapons in the multiplayer game, and allow you to support your team from afar in any one of the multiplayer game modes. Complete your loadout with Overkill, one of the best Modern Warfare 2 perks, to be able to equip one of the best LMGs or SMGs as your secondary weapon for when you’re on the ground.