The best Modern Warfare 2 marksman rifles give a great ranged alternative to the best sniper rifles, but they’re also significantly different in a lot of ways, giving you a whole new experience when picking off the enemy team from afar. You won’t get quite the same range, but you’ll be heavily compensated with an improved fire rate and handling, making them ideal for the smaller 6v6 multiplayer maps.

Since marksman rifles are among the best Modern Warfare 2 guns for range, handling and fire rate, the best attachment loadouts for them seek to improve their damage, range, and accuracy, and doing so will turn these long-range guns into some of the most reliable in the FPS game. Create the perfect weapon loadout with a marksman rifle and a shorter-range weapon, like one of the best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs or shotguns, and you’ll be ready to take on any of the game modes in the multiplayer game.

The best Modern Warfare 2 marksman rifles

Here are the best marksman rifles in Modern Warfare 2:

SP-R 208

SA-B 50

Lockwood MK2

TAQ-M

EBR-14

LM-S

SP-R 208

The SP-R definitely belongs at the top of this list, as the most precise marksman rifle on the list. It might not offer the best handling in the list, but that won’t matter once you’re sitting at your post with your sights on the opposing base. Use the best Warzone SP-R 208 loadout to improve that mobility and handling, making the most of the rifle’s superb damage and range.

SA-B 50

If you struggle with the handling on the SP-R 208, then the SA-B is the perfect alternative, with very similar stats to the above marksman rifle, only sacrificing recoil control for improved mobility and handling. Again, make the most of the ranged gun by setting it up with the best SA-B loadout in order to capitalise on its range, damage, and ten-round standard mag.

Lockwood MK2

During the beta, before the SP-R and the SA-B were added, the Lockwood MK2 was widely accepted as the best marksman rifle, securing its place as one of the best even now. While the SP-R and SA-B are bolt-action guns, the Lockwood will appeal to old-school fans as a lever-action rifle, improving mobility and handling. Dealing the same base damage as the SP-R, but with a greater fire rate and recoil control, the Lockwood is a great Marksman rifle if you’re new to the weapon type, providing an easier back up shot if you’re up against a squirmy opponent.

TAQ-M

The TAQ-M is another solid choice for a marksman rifle to use in 6v6 multiplayer matches, or even in the larger battle maps. Boasting a ten-round clip and one of the fastest fire rates of the marksman rifles, the semi-automatic TAQ-M will give a very different experience of those above as you’ll be able to fire out more shots in a shorter amount of time.

EBR-14

Similar to the TAQ-M above, the EBR is a great marksman rifle if you’re looking for a balance of fire rate, damage and accuracy. The EBR has greater mobility to the TAQ though, meaning you can move around the map slightly faster, getting to that vantage point with ease, just sacrificing a little fire rate for the privilege.

LM-S

The final marksman rifle on this list is the LM-S, another semi-automatic rifle to rival the TAQ-M and the EBR-14. Again, you’re looking at an increased fire rate in comparison to other ranged weapons, as well as excellent accuracy, so gives you some room for error. Complete this rifle with the best LM-S loadout to improve its damage and mobility, and you’ll have a solid choice for taking down distant opponents while staying out of the line of fire yourself.

Don’t forget, in order to equip your favourite marksman rifle with, say, a shotgun or an SMG, you’ll need Overkill, one of the best Modern Warfare 2 perks, which allows you to equip a second primary weapon. Then, don’t forget to complete your setup with the best killstreaks, and you’ll be ready to take on even the toughest opponents.