Want the best Modern Warfare 2 M13B loadout to start dominating in multiplayer and beyond? This assault rifle was one of the top meta weapons in the early days of Warzone 1 and it’s poised to make its mark in the rebooted sequel, provided you set it up correctly.

Only time will tell if the M13B will rank among the best Modern Warfare 2 assault rifles in the game, but early testing suggests it’ll be very strong in mid-range firefights thanks to minimal recoil and a very high rate of fire – although the damage per shot isn’t particularly noteworthy. With increasing emphasis on recoil in this year’s COD, these elements could make it one of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns in the game, but there are a lot of different ways to set this gun up.

Our M13B loadout for Modern Warfare 2 is all about lowering the recoil and extending the range, so your time-to-kill stat doesn’t plummet the second your target wanders turns the other way.

Here’s the best Modern Warfare 2 M13B loadout:

Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Rear Grip: D37 Grip

The FTAC Ripper 56 and D37 Grip help keep the recoil under control, while the suppressor and extended barrel extend range, add bullet velocity, and smooth the recoil further. Finally, we’ve added the Slimline Pro optic as the iron sights aren’t very useful over long distances.

It’s not the most exciting loadout, but this is an effective way of enhancing all the M13B’s best attributes without ruining it either. Be wary of using the weapon tuning on this as we’ve found that the recoil control is pretty vulnerable to very minor changes.

For the rest of the class, we suggest bringing either a launcher or a sidearm like the best Modern Warfare 2 P890 loadout, or something for CQC scenarios like one of the best MW2 shotguns. Our perk package is either Overkill, Battle Hardened, Focus, and Quick Fix, or Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold Blooded, and Ghost. Our equipment picks are Stim and Drill Charge.

In case you’re still a bit confused by the Season 1 battle pass and DMZ options, here’s our guide on how to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 M13B. And there you have it, our best Modern Warfare 2 M13B loadout so you know exactly which attachments to start grinding for.