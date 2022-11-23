Modern Warfare 2 season 1 camo fixes hopefully signals of UI overhaul

With Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 season 1 well underway, a new mid-season patch for the Call of Duty game has dropped that many will be pleased to hear improves the UI navigation greatly, specifically for camos. The Modern Warfare 2 UI has been lambasted since the FPS game released, and it looks like Infinity Ward is taking the feedback seriously and rolling out some well-needed improvements.

There’s a lot to see in the CoD multiplayer game’s most recent patch, but it’s the improvements made to camo navigation and how easy it is to now put them on the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, and what this could mean for more UI improvements in the future, that seems most notable.

According to the patch notes, multiple improvements have been made to Modern Warfare 2 season 1 to help players better navigate gun camos, as the clunky menu was a bit of a slog to get through in the Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith, and makes it unnecessarily difficult to know what camos you’ve unlocked, and which you haven’t.

The Call of Duty game has now “added controller bumper navigation to jump between categories” and “a toggle option to show/hide locked Camos.”

While these may seem like minor changes, which to some extent they are, Modern Warfare 2 season 1 has had a truly awful UI system, so making it easier to navigate camos, even if in some small way, is a very welcome touch.

“Ok this is actually a fantastic change, Redditor SNIP3RG says. “I can finally figure out what camo looks best on a weapon, rather than just picking the first one that looks kind of cool because I can’t be bothered to scroll through 100 locked camos.”

More importantly though, this change could be emblematic of a larger shift in the Modern Warfare 2 UI, as Infinity Ward may continue to implement quality of life changes that take it from looking and functioning less like a streaming service and more like an actual game. No promises of course, but it feels like a step in the right direction. Hopefully we see more UI improvements ahead of Modern Warfare 2 season 2 as well.

In fact, I tried out the new camo UI improvements for myself and I can safely say that a simple toggle that allows you to only see camos you’ve unlocked is a god send. You don’t need to spend ages going through the vague looking locks over camos to finally see ones you actually have.

You can find the full Modern Warfare 2 season 1 patch notes here.

If you want some help with the newest CoD we have you covered with a how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 guide, and a look at how to get double XP tokens in Modern Warfare 2 as well.