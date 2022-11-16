Our best Modern Warfare 2 Victus XMR loadout harnesses the evergreen one-shot kill potential of this .50 cal bolt-action behemoth without it being so bulky that can’t effectively quickscope with it. It might not be the fastest option, but a single shot to even the lower torso at any range makes this a very compelling option.

The best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles marry massive single-shot damage with relatively high mobility, and the Victus XMR arrives in MW2 with the best damage and range of any gun in the game. Unlike our best Modern Warfare 2 Signal 50 loadout, this Victus XMR is built for speed as well as damage.

Here’s the best Modern Warfare 2 Victus XMR loadout:

Barrel: Mack 8 21.5 Short

Mack 8 21.5 Short Laser: 1 MW Quick Fire Laser

1 MW Quick Fire Laser Stock: XRK Rise 50

XRK Rise 50 Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

You’ll note we’ve not filled all five attachment slots and the reason for that is we want to keep the weight as low as possible, which means faster aim-down sight speeds and a better Modern Warfare 2 quickscope class.

The Mack 8 21.5 Short does lower the damage and range of this sniper a lot, but as the base build is the most lethal sniper in the game, you’re really not losing much power in the small maps of core multiplayer.

The laser, XRK Rise 50 stock, and Bruen Q900 Grip all shave a bit more weight off this sniper with the only downside being worse recoil control, which is something that barely affects bolt-action sniper rifles anyway.

If you do want to keep the long-range effectiveness of this gun then try using the default barrel instead – you could also switch to a slightly less bulky optic to keep the ADS time low.

We recommend pairing this with either the best Modern Warfare 2 P890, or one of the best Modern Warfare 2 shotguns or Modern Warfare 2 SMGs. You’ll want Overkill, Battle Hardened, Focus, and Ghost for your perks, plus the Claymore and Stim for your equipment.

And that’s everything you need to build out the best Modern Warfare 2 Victus XMR loadout. We’ve got a dedicated guide on how to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 Victus XMR in case you’re struggling with the new battle pass at all.