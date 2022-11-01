Modern Warfare 2 weapon XP is easy thanks to new Call of Duty bug

Modern Warfare 2 weapon XP farming just got enormously easier thanks to a new Call of Duty bug that lets you earn MW2 weapon attachments by basically doing nothing in Infinity Ward and Activision’s new FPS game.

When it comes to the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, you’ll need barrels, scopes, grips, and all the other attachments required to create, for example, the best M4 loadout. Unlocking these items can be a grind, as you have to score kills, assists, and other XP-awarding actions with the base models before you can get any modifications. But that’s no longer the case.

If you jump into Modern Warfare 2’s massive invasion mode (take one of the best Modern Warfare 2 battle rifles with you) you will notice NPC enemies driving around in tanks. Make sure you have the suppression mine in your loadout as well, and then, when you get the chance, jump on top of the tank and throw the mine through the open hatch.

You get weapon XP every time you successfully “suppress” an enemy in Modern Warfare 2 – whatever weapon you have equipped when you throw the mine will be credited with this suppression XP, and since you have a group of enemies all locked in a small space, suffering the continued effects of the mine, those XP awards will build up super fast. You can see it in action in this tweet from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 News.

How to farm Weapon XP FAST in #MWII! (Better clip) Throw a suppression mine on an enemy NPC tank. They’ll stay in the tank getting suppressed until the mine breaks. Important: You have to get the suppression mine right inside the open hole on top to get it to work. pic.twitter.com/rPePGo6UfU — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 News (@MW2CODHub) October 31, 2022

So, that’s all there is to it – jump on a tank, throw a mine in the hatch, and hop back off. I suppose, in real life, that would be a pretty difficult way to earn ranks and military valour, but this is Call of Duty, earning Modern Warfare 2 prestige is a bit more straightforward.

Unlocking all the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos can be a little trickier, so check out our guide to Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges. You might also want to know how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2, to get your general rank increasing alongside your weapon XP.