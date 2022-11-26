Modern Warfare 2 World Cup event hands England fans win after USA draw

Did you know there’s a Modern Warfare 2 World Cup 2022 competition? If not, you should also know that it’s free and it gives you rewards in the FPS game for guessing the winner of specific matches. Guess enough correctly in the multiplayer game and you can win some exclusive weapon blueprints too, and you don’t even need to worry about England’s terrible 0-0 performance.

There’s no knowing if these blueprints will be some of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns as they haven’t been rewarded yet, but only time will tell.

If you missed out on the England vs USA draw, here’s how the event works. At the bottom of the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 hub is the “Support A Team” menu. This event lets you predict the winners of six World Cup 2022 matches for some XP rewards and calling cards. If you then predict the winners of two and four of the games, you get two respective unique World Cup 2022 weapon blueprints for the Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith. All rewards come at the end of the World Cup though, so you’ll be waiting.

So what does the England v America 0-0 draw mean for you? Apart from the waste of 90 minutes of your life, Call of Duty has thought ahead and made it so that, even though neither team won, all us Modern Warfare 2 season 1 and Warzone 2 players do.

As draws in this gamble for weapon blueprints count towards correct predictions, it doesn’t matter how patriotic you were feeling before the England vs USA match, as every voter gets one correct prediction towards these two weapon blueprints. Just like Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops, you get free stuff for doing basically nothing.

So if England let you down or the USA surprised you enough to hold its own doesn’t matter, as every voter is a step closer to these coveted Call of Duty weapon blueprints, which will also provide cool weapon designs easier than those Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges. Just like the reactions to the game itself (I was walking past a pub and heard someone say “that was shite,” made my night), players in the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit have been questioning their home countries’ skill and whether they should keep up the support.

“I need my England war track to showcase how dross we were in that game,” says one England fan. “It felt like the US spent half the game practising their corner kicks,” adds another.

Predictably though, Modern Warfare 2’s messy UI has stopped some people from even finding the “Support A Team” event (again, it’s at the very bottom of the game hubs), with one player saying “if the UI wasn’t such shit and they actually put useful stuff in the Message of the Day people would notice it. They have different game modes spaced out so much for no reason and it feels like the scrolling distance is so much further than it actually is.”

We also have plenty of guides to help you along your Call of Duty journey, with a look at how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 and how to get double XP tokens in Modern Warfare 2 as well.