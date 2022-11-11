Looking for the best Warzone 2 Minibak loadout? The past few CODs have all had some version of the Bizon, whether it’s been called that or Bullfrog or the PP-19. It’s an SMG that comes with a huge benefit baked right into the base model: it’s got a huge underbarrel drum magazine that holds 64 rounds.

Not having to take a big hit to mobility in order to carry a larger magazine is a huge benefit, so the main focus of our Warzone 2 Minibak loadout is to improve the aim-down sight speed and recoil control. By all accounts, the damage dropoff and effective range of full-auto weapons in Warzone 2 is a lot less forgiving, so we’ve tailored this build to run ‘n’ gun enthusiasts.

We’ve also included an alternative build in case you find yourself wanting to take on slightly more distant targets, plus equipment and perk suggestions ready for the Warzone 2 release date.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 Minibak loadout:

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: VLK Stockless

It’s only four attachments for good reason, any extra will make this class much less mobile. The only actual additions for mobility are the VLK Stockless and Schlager PEQ Box IV laser – with these two attachments and very little extra weight, you’ll find your aim-down sight speed, aim walking speed, and sprint-to-fire speed are all superb. Having no stock usually means a lot of recoil, so we’ve added the Cronen Mini Red Dot so you can see what you’re shooting at a bit easier, and the XTEN Razor Comp, which eliminates a lot of vertical and horizontal recoil.

Bear in mind that your damage range isn’t being extended at all with this build, so you’ll want to use your mobility to ensure every fight you take is up close and on your terms. The hip-fire accuracy is also great, which is very helpful for clearing small rooms.

If you do want to extend the range and recoil control a little, try these attachments: XTEN RR-40 muzzle, Bak-9 279mm Barrel, Otrezat Stock, True-Tac Grip, and Minibak Grip Mag.

Our best guesses for the equipment and perks are Heartbeat Sensor and Drill Charge, plus Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost. We’re still not completely sure how the Warzone 2 loadout drop system will work though, so check back closer to launch for confirmation.

You should pair this Minibak with a good sniper like our best Warzone 2 Signal 50 loadout or best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout.

And that’s everything you need to know about crafting the best Warzone 2 Minibak loadout. For more armoury info, check out our ranking of the best Warzone 2 guns. We’ll hop back in and bulk this guide out closer to launch to make sure you go into the fray with field-tested weapons, so do come back then.