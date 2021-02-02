The best M82 Warzone loadout

Trying to find the best M82 loadout in Warzone? The best sniper rifles in Warzone have remained the same for quite some time now, but it seems like things may be changing. The .50 caliber M82 sniper rifle is starting to make some waves in the Call of Duty community as players begin to try more of the Call of Duty Cold War guns.

The Cold War weapons were introduced at the beginning of Season 1 and were largely ignored due to the overwhelming power of the DMR 14. Tactical rifle users might prefer the M82 over the traditional sniper rifles like the Kar98k or the best LW3 Tundra Warzone loadout – the M82 is semi-automatic which makes firing at enemies much more forgiving when shooting from range.

The M82 gives you the power of a sniper rifle with the control of a tactical rifle. Landing a single headshot will down an enemy, and you have at least four more bullets to wipe out the rest of a squad. If you want to learn how to use sniper rifles in Warzone, the M82 is a great way to learn without being punished by bolt-action reloads.

BEST WARZONE M82 LOADOUT

The best Warzone M82 loadout is:

Wrapped Suppressor

22.6” Combat Recon

Royal & Kross 4x

7 Rnd

Bipod

The Wrapped Suppressor increases the M82’s damage range and gives the sniper rifle sound suppression on every shot. This does come at the expense of the weapon’s aim walking steadiness, but you really shouldn’t be moving when aiming with this sniper rifle anyway. It’s worth pointing out that the sound suppression from the Wrapped Suppressor may keep you off the radar, but your shots will still be audible.

The stock version of this weapon fires bullets too slowly, a useless trait for a sniper rifle. Fortunately, this can be fixed by attaching the 22.6 Combat Recon barrel which drastically increases the bullet velocity. There are other barrels which also increase bullet velocity, but none of them are as effective as the 22.6 Combat Recon.

Just like the LW3 Tundra, this Cold War sniper rifle doesn’t produce a lens flare glint when equipped with the Royal & Kross 4x scope. This can be extremely useful on Verdansk as your enemies won’t know which direction you’re firing from. The 4x scope is perfect for firing at medium to long distances which should be easy to do thanks to the upgrades from the Wrapped Suppressor and 22.6” Combat Recon barrel.

You can increase the size of the magazine in the M82 by equipping the 7 Rnd. Having an extra two shots per clip can be helpful during fights, and the only minor drawback is a slightly longer reload time. There are 9 round magazines, but these come with negative effects which severely impact the weapon’s performance. Finally, the Bipod underbarrel attachment helps to mitigate some of the recoil when firing from range.

As with any sniper rifle loadout, you should try to pair this weapon with an SMG or assault rifle that can protect you at close range. The best AK74u loadout is an excellent choice as it dominates most weapons within 20m – anything further than this range is best suited to the M82. Another powerful option is the best FFAR loadout which seems to be a popular option among the Call of Duty community at the moment.