Searching for the best RPD LMG loadout in Warzone? The introduction of the MG 82 has sparked an LMG resurgence, prompting many Warzone players to try out the RPD. This Cold War gun was largely ignored due to the power of the best Stoner 63 loadout at the time, but these two weapons couldn’t be less alike.

Now that the MG 82 has finally been nerfed, the RPD has emerged as the first choice LMG for players looking for a weapon with a massive mag size. The RPD has very similar base stats to the Krig 6, one of the best all-rounder assault rifles in the battle royale game. What makes the RPD special is its impressive mobility stats – for a weapon that holds 75 bullets in each magazine, the aim down sight speed and movement speed are surprisingly high.

The MG 82 wasn’t the only overpowered gun introduced in Warzone Season 4, the deadly nail gun has an incredibly fast time to kill speed and yet still hasn’t been nerfed. Here’s everything you need to know about the best RPD loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE RPD LOADOUT

The best Warzone RPD loadout is:

GRU Suppressor

20.3” Task Force

Spetsnaz Grip

GRU Elastic Wrap

Axial Arms 3x

Warzone is currently in a long range meta, so we’re looking for attachments that boost the weapon’s fire power from a distance. We’ve gone for the GRU Suppressor, an essential attachment for the RPD which improves the weapon’s effective damage range and bullet velocity. The muzzle also improves the gun’s vertical recoil control and adds sound suppression to keep you off the map when firing.

While the improvements from the muzzle are substantial, the 20.3” Task Force barrel ensures we have the highest effective damage range and bullet velocity speed possible. This barrel also buffs the gun’s strafe speed, very useful on an LMG which are traditionally heavy and difficult to carry around. This does come at the cost of our vertical and horizontal recoil control, but we’ll address this with our next attachment.

The only downside to having lots of bullets in a magazine is that you’ll have to learn to control the recoil when firing. The Spetsnaz Grip upgrades our horizontal and vertical recoil control, negating the downsides from the barrel attachment. This does come with a slight hit to the RPD’s mobility, but only when firing the weapon.

The GRU Elastic Wrap improves the control when being fired upon by providing flinch resistance, keeping your cursor nice and steady at all times. This rear grip also improves the aim down sight speed and aiming stability, allowing you to blaze through your full magazines. Finally, the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect scope as we have maximised this weapon’s long distance capabilities.

And that’s the best RPD loadout in Warzone. Red door locations have popped up in ‘80s Verdansk, allowing players to transport across the map via a mysterious portal. Definitely check those out as they also contain game-changing amounts of loot on the other side. It’s also worth reading our best loadout drop guide which highlights some of the best loadouts to take with you to ‘80s Verdansk. Sledgehammer Games’ WWII Call of Duty title is coming soon – find out how the new Warzone map will change when the game releases.