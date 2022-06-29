Want to know more about the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release date? The mid-season update is slowly approaching, bringing with it new operators, weapons, and movie crossover content. Fortune’s Keep was recently added to Warzone, a Rebirth Island-sized map filled with buried treasure for players to discover. Caldera was also updated to include Warzone Golden Keycards, giving players access to Mercenary Vaults filled with precious loot.

It’s early days yet, but we do know about some of the content dropping on the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release date. Two operators from the sci-fi classic Terminator series are coming to the battle royale game next month, alongside the Vargo-S assault rifle. Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release date speculation

Judging by past seasons, the Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release date should land around July 27. This isn’t set in stone, but we can’t see it being too far away from this date since it always tends to take place halfway through a season.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded new weapons

Only one weapon has been confirmed to launch during Season 4 Reloaded: the Vargo-S. The Call of Duty blog describes the weapon as “an essential armament for versatile play”. Featuring a quick reload, high fire rate, and steady aim during sustained fire, it appears the stock version of the Vargo-S could be competitive right away. Looking at the best Marco 5 loadout from Season 4, there’s a good chance the Vargo-S ends up on our best assault rifles in Warzone list.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Terminator operators

The Call of Duty Twitter account has been teasing a Warzone x Terminator crossover prior to the Season 4 update. There are rumours that this collaboration was supposed to take place last year during Black Ops Cold War, around the same time as the ‘80s Action Hero promotion which introduced Rambo and John McClane, but it never came to fruition. It looks like T-800 and T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day are going to be joining the FPS game as operators in the mid-season update.

Looks like some mercenaries scored an unusual haul. Some precious metals shine brighter in the darkness. Who can identify? pic.twitter.com/PNISikrgco — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 21, 2022

We don’t have any details on these operators just yet, but we can safely assume that players have to spend money in the Vanguard and Warzone store to purchase a Terminator-themed bundle. Movie crossover bundles usually include exclusive weapon blueprints and are only available for a limited time.

That’s everything we know about Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded so far. Don’t forget to check out our guide on the best Warzone guns to ensure you’re always equipped with meta weapons on the battlefield. You can always pick out the best Warzone loadouts to start blasting away your rivals right away.