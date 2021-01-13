Call of Duty: Warzone latest patch nerfs the DMR again and fixes the stim glitch

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has been scrambling to address serious balancing issues and bugs in its battle royale game lately, and it looks as though another round of fixes is on the way. The last update nerfed the troublesome DMR 14, along with several other weapons, but players still found the weapon overpowered – and now, the ‘infinite stim’ glitch has reared its ugly head again.

The good news is, it seems Raven is getting ready to deploy another round of balancing updates and fixes. Charlie Intel spotted a tweet from the company, which has since been deleted, that linked to what appears to be a set of patch notes for Warzone.

It’s unclear why Raven deleted its original tweet, although odds are fairly good that it was a case of someone posting the news ahead of schedule. Raven has since tweeted the link again, and the update appears to be going live as of this writing.

Another possibility is that the patch notes weren’t quite accurate originally and needed to be updated in light of late-breaking changes to what the update contains.

#Warzone update going live now! Infinite stim fixed, DMR changes, & more. Read: https://t.co/tvraKDF0PD — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 13, 2021

The biggest changes will be the changes to bullet penetration: for both the DMR-14 and the Type 63, their penetration levels have been reduced from sniper to assault rifle levels, meaning they’ll be much less effective against armoured opponents once the patch hits. Attachments won’t provide as much reduction to recoil as they’ve done in the past, too, so it’ll be tougher to land those one-two shots right in a row from now on.

Blueprints

Gallantry Mac-10

All stats updated to match base Mac-10

Weapons

DMR-14

Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

Damage falloff ranges decreased

55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)

Recoil increased

Increased moderately for second and third bullet

Increased slightly for subsequent bullets

Locational damage multipliers adjusted

Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units

Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%)

Type 63

Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

Damage falloff ranges decreased

60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)

Burst pistol

Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)

Attachments

DMR-14

Front Grip

Vertical recoil reduction removed

Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

Field Agent Foregrip

Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%

Horizontal recoil reduction increased [sic] from 35% to 30%

Type 63

Front Grip

Vertical recoil reduction removed

Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%

Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%

Burst pistol

Akimbo

All location damage multipliers set to 1

Tactical Equipment

Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade

Challenges

Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended