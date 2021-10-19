Call of Duty Warzone The Haunting Halloween event guide

Want to know more about The Haunting Halloween event in Warzone? The spooky season has finally arrived in Warzone, introducing a batch of unique challenges, the LAPA SMG, and a scary new game mode. This is the first time the battle royale game has received a major mid season update within two weeks – Warzone Season 6 launched at the beginning of October.

The reason why the last Black Ops Cold War-themed season is shorter than usual is because the Call of Duty Vanguard release date is quickly approaching. The devs have been careful not to give an exact date as to when Vanguard integrates with Warzone, but we do know it’s going to take place this year. This means every Call of Duty Vanguard gun will be added to the battle royale game, and a brand new Warzone map will replace ‘80s Verdansk.

Verdansk is going to appear under nightfall for the final time as ghosts roam the battlefield searching for souls. Here’s everything you need to know about The Haunting Halloween event in Call of Duty Warzone.

CALL OF DUTY WARZONE the haunting RELEASE time

Call of Duty Warzone’s The Haunting Halloween event is set to launch on October 19 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. Players have two weeks to enjoy the spooky festivities before the event ends on November 2.

CALL OF DUTY WARZONE GHOSTS OF VERDANSK

The Ghosts of Verdansk game mode takes the thrill of battle royale mode to another level with the fear meter. Located in the bottom left corner of the HUD is a meter that tracks how frightened your operator is. Every operator starts the game with their meter at zero, but your fear grows as you continue to play the game.

If your fear meter reaches 50, you may experience hallucinations – avoid any frightful events during this time and your fear level should fall. Players need to have one member of their squad alive as an operator in order to win the game. You need to win a game of Ghosts of Verdansk to complete one of the challenges for the new LAPA SMG.

CALL OF DUTY WARZONE SCREAM AND DONNIE DARKO

Ghostface from Scream will be available to purchase as soon as the Halloween event begins. The Ghostface bundle includes the following items:

The Ghostface operator

A cordless phone weapon charm

A ‘Scary Hours’ watch

An animated emblem and calling card

The ‘Violent End’ finishing move (performable by all operators)

Three legendary weapon blueprints (two ranged weapons and the ‘Ghost Blade’)

Frank the Rabbit from Donnie Darko isn’t available at the launch of the Halloween event. Instead, players have to wait until October 24 to get their hands on this gruesome bunny. The Donnie Darko bundle includes the following items:

The ‘Frank the Rabbit’ operator

Four epic-rarity items (a weapon charm, watch, emblem, and calling card)

The ‘Sky is Falling’ finishing move (performable by all operators)

Three legendary weapon blueprints (one sniper rifle, one SMG, and one assault rifle)

That’s all you need to know about The Haunting Halloween event in Warzone. It’s going to be tough to avoid filling your fear meter in the Ghosts of Verdansk game mode – prepare yourself by checking out our best Warzone loadout drops to set yourself up with amazing weapons. It’s also worth looking at our best Warzone guns guide to see how the meta is shaping up.