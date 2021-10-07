Want to unlock the LAPA SMG in Warzone? Warzone Season 6 has arrived, introducing new Warzone Season 6 bunkers to ‘80s Verdansk, brand new operators, and two new weapons: the Grav assault rifle and the .410 Ironhide. The LAPA is also arriving later in the season and will join the growing list of Warzone guns. With the new Warzone map on the horizon, this SMG could be the last Cold War weapon to make it into the battle royale game before the Call of Duty Vanguard release date arrives.

The last few seasons of Warzone have focused on weapon balancing – addressing the time to kill speed on the best Warzone SMGs and assault rifles. With the right attachments, there’s a good chance the LAPA will be overpowered at launch, as is the case for a lot of new Warzone guns. It’s worth unlocking the LAPA right away to try it out in case it does get nerfed down the line.

The LAPA isn’t available at the launch of Season 6 but it’s coming alongside the Halloween update. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the LAPA SMG in Warzone.

How to unlock the LAPA SMG in Warzone

The LAPA SMG can be unlocked during The Haunting event which begins on October 19. Last year’s Haunting of Verdansk event introduced the JAK-12 shotgun – this weapon could be unlocked by completing an in-game challenge or by purchasing a store bundle. Expect to see something similar for the LAPA later this month.

In the meantime, if you need your horror fix before Halloween, the Zombies final Forsaken event is now live – here’s how to unlock the Chrysalax in Zombies.