Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho sightings – every location detailed

Every location and requirement for unlocking all of the Cyberpsycho sightings

These people are not Cyberpsychos in Cyberpunk 2077, but may be people who called in the sightings.

At some point in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll be asked by a fixer to hunt down 17 Cyberpsychos. Regina is an ex-reporter who is concerned about certain incidents occurring throughout Night City. In order to restore some semblance of peace, you’ll need to track down and eliminate all 17 Cyberpsychos.

These aren’t just bounty missions, as there’s usually something to recover in the area as well. You may find an email nestled within a computer’s inbox, or a shard hidden in the area. No matter what you pick up, you’ll have to send the data to Regina to finish that part of the Cyberpsycho job.

This guide will walk you through all the locations for each one of the Cyberpsycho sightings, the requirements needed to unlock them in each area, and give you some general tips and tricks for dealing with each one. Before you begin, it’s probably worth checking out the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds, perhaps even the perks while you’re at it. We hope you’re all prepared Samurai, because this job’s going to take a while.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho sighting locations

Here are all of the locations for every single Cyberpsycho, the requirements needed to unlock each one, and any Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacks that are worth bringing with you into this mission if you have them.

All the Cyberpunk 2077 cyberpsycho sighting missions are:

One of the early Cyberpsychos in Cyberpunk 2077. His weapon has burst into flames and he's now resorting to punching with his fists, but stands no chance against the revolver pointed at him.

Little China

  • Target: Alec Johnson
  • Location: Watson – Waterside storage facility accessible from the promenade.
  • Unlock requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat/Suicide Causes damage
Weapon Malfunction Use when target uses heavy machine gun
Cyberware Malfunction Use when target uses Gorilla Arms
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Demons of War

  • Target: Matt Liaw
  • Location: Watson – Unfinished section of elevated highway connecting Kabuki to Japantown.
  • Unlock requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat/Suicide Causes damage
Weapon Malfunction Use to make target drop sniper rifle
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Help is on the Way

  • Target: Mower
  • Location: Watson – In Kabuki, close to the residential building by the river on Allen Street. Has multiple Militech vehicles locking down the area.
  • Unlock requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat Causes damage
Cyberware Malfunction Disrupts Mower’s stealth camouflage and warp ability
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Bloody Ritual

  • Target: Zaria Hughes
  • Location: Watson – Maelstrom territory close to the north west of Northside. Find the corpse of the gang member and unlock their shard. Examine other clues until Zaria arrives.
  • Unlock requirement: Complete the Main Job “Playing for Time” Target only available at night (after 8pm)

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat/Short Circuit Causes damage
Cyberware Malfunction Disrupts target’s warp ability and their Mantis Blades
Cripple Movement Slows down target
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Where the Bodies Hit the Floor

  • Target: Ellis Carter
  • Location: Watson – Side alley near Totentanz club in west Northside. It’s close to the Pershing Street fast travel terminal.
  • Unlock requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat Causes damage
Cyberware Malfunction Disrupts target’s warp ability and dodge bullets
Cripple Movement Slows down target
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Six Feet Under

  • Target: Lely Hein
  • Location: Watson – In Northside, follow the train tracks by the highway. It’s close to the four elevated buildings on the main map.
  • Unlock requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat/Suicide Causes damage
Weapon Malfunction Temporarily weakens target’s firepower
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

A Dance with Death

  • Target: Diego Ramirez
  • Location: Pacifica – Western part of Coastview, it’s at the end of the very long pier. Inspect the van directly underneath it first
  • Unlock requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat/Suicide Causes damage
Cyberware Malfunction Disrupts target’s warp ability
Cripple Movement Slows down target
Weapon Malfunction Reduces target’s firepower
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Lex Talionis

  • Target: Spaceboy (and his many drones and droids)
  • Location: Pacifica – Northern part of Coastview. Open the garage door just slightly north of Grand Imperial Mall. Here you’ll find a high-security netrunner den.
  • Unlock requirement: Complete the Main Job “Transmission”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Short Circuit/Overheat/Suicide Causes damage
Cyberpsychosis Deals big damage to drones or droids
Weapon Malfunction Stops target’s weapon for a short time
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Another one of Cyberpunk 2077's Cyberpsychos. This one is hiding close to a container, hoping V doesn't get too close.

The Wasteland

  • Target: Euralio Alma
  • Location: Badlands – In the middle of the long road that runs along the southern part of the Badlands. Find the crashed vehicle with a body on it and a shipping container next to it. The body has a shard and the container has a cyberware case. Follow the blood trail north east to find the camp.
  • Unlock Requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Short Circuit Instantly destroys exoskeleton battery to cause damage
Weapon Malfunction Briefly staggers target
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Second Chances

  • Target: Zion Wylde
  • Location: Badlands – South of the main road and to the far east of the Badlands. Examine the body near the burned out car close to the windmills in the far east. Scan the tracks to find another car to the east. You’ll find yourself being shot at by a sniper.
  • Unlock Requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat/Suicide Causes damage
Weapon Malfunction Disrupts target’s ability to fire sniper rifle
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

House on a Hill

  • Target: Sam Milton
  • Location: Badlands – There’s a farm just north of the highway running through the middle. On the map, it is directly south as the crow flies from the cluster towards the north west of the region. Don’t go in yet as it has a lot of high-security defences like laser mines, drones, and turrets. Climb through the gap in the fence in the western part of the farm and use Cyberpsychosis to deal with the electronics. Sam is in the garage and will attack when you get close.
  • Unlock Requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat/Suicide Causes damage
Weapon Malfunction Interrupts target’s assaults temporarily
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Discount Doc

  • Target: Chase Coley
  • Location: Santo Domingo – Head for the shady ripperdoc clinic in the southern end of Rancho Coronado. When you arrive, your target will be fighting a security guard.
  • Unlock Requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Short Circuit Instantly destroys exoskeleton battery to cause damage
Weapon Malfunction Briefly staggers target
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Too Little, Too Late

  • Target: Tamara Cosby
  • Location: Santo Domingo – Homeless camp in the underpass of the elevated highway in Arroyo. It’s south of Megabuilding H4.
  • Unlock Requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Short Circuit/Overheat/Suicide Causes damage
Weapon Malfunction Prevents target from firing weapon temporarily
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

On Deaf Ears

  • Target: Cedric Muller
  • Location: City Center – Ground floor of the parking lot towards the west of Downtown, accessible via the elevated highway.
  • Unlock Requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat/Suicide Causes damage
Weapon Malfunction Briefly stuns target
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Phantom of Night City

  • Target: Nortio Akuhara (and several Tyger Claws)
  • Location: City Center – In an alleyway with multiple Tyger Claw motorbikes, close to the Behavioral Health building in Night City Center. It’s between Corpo Plaza and Downtown
  • Unlock Requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Overheat/Suicide Causes damage
Cripple Movement Use when target uses Katana
Weapon Malfunction Use when target uses firearms
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Jealous Hearts

  • Target: Dao Hyunh
  • Location: Heywood – Very southern bit of Wellsprings. The target is in the designated promenade.
  • Unlock Requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Short Circuit/Overheat/Detonate Grenade/Suicide Causes damage
Weapon Malfunction Briefly stuns target
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

Letter of the Law

  • Target: Gaston Phillips
  • Location: Heywood – In the southern part of Wellsprings, but north-west of the southern tip. Head into the fenced area by opening the door, but be careful not to trigger the mines.
  • Unlock Requirement: Complete the Main Job “The Rescue”

Quickhack weaknesses

Quickhack Effect/When to use
Detonate Grenade/Overheat/Suicide Causes damage, capable of chain reactions
Short Circ Cyberwire/Cripple movement Limits target’s ability to warp around the area
Weapon Malfunction Briefly stuns target
System Reset Instantly neutralises target

And those are all of the Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho locations. We hope that this at the very least helps you locate a few of these well-hidden mini-bosses (tips for the tougher Cyberpunk 2077 bosses can be found here). We’ve mentioned a fair few ways to deal damage or inflict status ailments by using hacking techniques, so do check out the guide for that if you want to know how to best use them. You may also be interested in learning where to find all of the Cyberpunk 2077 iconic weapons, or every single Cyberpunk 2077 romance option.

