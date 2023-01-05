Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit settles for $1.85 million

A federal judge in California has given the go-ahead for a settlement in the Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit investors brought against publisher CD Projekt Red following the rocky launch of the futuristic RPG game.

The suit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleged that Cyberpunk 2077 was “unplayable” when it launched, and that investors suffered financial damages due to CD Projekt Red being compelled to offer refunds to angry players, particularly on console editions of the game.

As Law360 reports, under the terms of the settlement agreement CD Projekt Red will pay $1.85 million USD to the group of investors, but will not be required to admit to any of the specific charges in the suit.

Since its tumultuous launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has gradually won over fans through a series of patches that have addressed many of the technical issues that plagued the game at launch. The debut of Netflix’s Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime series buoyed sales in the second half of 2022, and it has now sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

