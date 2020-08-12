Cyberpunk 2077 is “a much, much deeper role-playing experience than The Witcher 3”

We already know that Cyberpunk 2077 will be “100% first-person”. With all those Cyberpunk 2077 weapons showcased in this week’s Night City Wire stream – like that eight-barreled aimbot shotgun – it looks like there’ll be plenty of opportunities for some action-packed FPS sequences when the Cyberpunk 2077 release date arrives. But, it seems developer CD Projekt Red doesn’t want fans to forget it’s an RPG at its core – in fact, it looks like it could have even deeper roleplaying elements than its ‘predecessor’, The Witcher 3.

In a recent community Q&A session on the Cyberpunk 2077 Discord (captured and transcribed by Netrunner2077), senior level designer Miles Tost was asked about the upcoming RPG game’s weapons. “There’s a ton of weapons,” the dev says. “How I would sort of summarise this is… I think people tend to forget that […] this game is an RPG first and foremost.

“So, customisation and making equipment choices, making choices in the skills that you have, the talents, how your character looks, how you play them in the dialogue or whatever – is really centre stage of the experience,” he explains.

“I think lots of people just look at the game and go, ‘Ah man, it’s a first-person and has guns, so it’s a shooter’. And that is really surface-level assessment,” Tost says. “I think, in many ways, Cyberpunk is a much, much deeper roleplaying experience than The Witcher 3,” he concludes.

You can listen to the interview on this topic from around the 17:53 mark in the clip above.

If you’re keen to know more, you can find some discussion on various topics – such as on Cyberpunk 2077’s level design and whether there might be a tie-in cookbook one day – in the Discord chat above. Plus, we have some handy rundowns on Cyberpunk 2077 character customisation, Cyberpunk 2077 life paths, and even a Cyberpunk 2077 preview if you want to catch up on your reading ahead of its launch.