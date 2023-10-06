The great Cyberpunk 2077 redemption arc of 2023 continues as the CD Projekt Red developed sci-fi RPG claims yet another pair of milestones following the launch of massive expansion, Phantom Liberty, and CDPR’s vast 2.0 overhaul to the base game. The publisher, which also makes The Witcher games, announces that it has reached yet another big sales target, with PC players making up the vast majority of Phantom Liberty players.

In a post to its forums, CD Projekt Red confirms that Cyberpunk 2077 sales have now reached a total of 25 million copies sold. In addition to this, a rather impressive three million players have already picked up the DLC, which our glowing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review hails as a “dense and impactful expansion” for the cyberpunk RPG game.

“Welcome to Night City! Current population: over 25 million,” the developer says in a forum post, “Arasaka stands no chance.” Addressing the DLC, it continues, “President Myers needs help in Dogtown? Not to worry, three million Vs are coming to the rescue!” That’s a rather impressive figure on both counts, and contributes to the news that now, across all its various properties, CD Projekt Red has sold 100 million games.

Also helping these numbers alongside the launch of Phantom Liberty is the launch of the Cyberpunk 2.0 update, which is a vast, free overhaul for the base game that improves its UI, and revamps the skill trees and cyberware at your disposal to open up plenty of potential for all manner of new Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 builds. It’s such a dramatic upgrade to the base game, in fact, that CDPR recommends players start a new game for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.

It seems that PC players are leading the charge, too. CD Projekt Red’s investor relations account shares that a rather impressive 68% of all Phantom Liberty sales are on PC, which includes 10% specifically sold on GOG, the DRM-free storefront owned by CDPR’s parent company CD Projekt. With more ways to optimize performance and access to the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods, it’s certainly a great place to play.

I’m yet to make my way to Dogtown yet, but everything I’ve heard about Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update makes me very excited to do so when I next have a free spot in my calendar. If you’re also planning to join those three million players and counting in the DLC, or just check out the overhauled base game, be sure to check out the updated Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements first.

Once you’re in, we’ve laid out the best Cyberpunk 2077 settings to maximize your FPS, and you can easily grab the best Phantom Liberty gun to help get you started.