Destiny 2 Lightfall Guardian Ranks test you “as a player and a leader”

The new Destiny 2 Guardian Ranks system introduced alongside Lightfall is set to give new and veteran Guardians alike more structure in their progression in the Bungie space game. Guardian Ranks are designed to help players work out what they should do next, and range from guidance to help ease newcomers into Destiny 2 through to hardcore endgame challenges for expert players.

“One of the problems if you’re starting or returning to Destiny is that, aside from New Light, there’s no ‘evergreen story’ for you to follow, so a lot of people feel aimless unless something catches their attention,” Destiny 2’s creative director Tyson Green tells us, “or they wind up confused because things get introduced out of order, and we want to fix that.” It’s certainly a common complaint, and Destiny 2 Guardian Ranks is the solution Bungie has come up with to help rectify this.

Accessed under the ‘Journey’ tab in your menu, you’ll now see a curve of numbers indicating your Destiny 2 Guardian Rank ranging from one to eleven. Green calls each rank “a phase in your journey as a Guardian.” The first six of these ranks are pitched primarily towards newer players, and focus on improving your general knowledge and power – these will involve things like visiting each planet, completing patrols and Lost Sectors, and meeting key NPCs.

Once you hit rank 7 and beyond, you’ll start to get into the current content – these levels start out by tasking you with completing the Lightfall campaign, improving your vendor reputation with NPCs on Neomuna, and taking on weekly Lightfall missions, and they will progress through to increasingly challenging content as you climb the ranks. These advanced ranks will reset when new events and seasons arrive, meaning they’ll be more of a live update to your progress in the latest activities.

As for what attaining the highest Destiny 2 Guardian Ranks will entail, Green is understandably reserved about giving too much away. However, he does say that reaching Rank 11 will involve “some of the hardest activities that you can play in Destiny,” and mentions the likes of master raids and GM nightfalls. But being at the highest echelon of Destiny 2 is about more than just how well you can shoot.

Those highest ranks should also indicate “the respect that other Guardians possess for you,” Green adds, mentioning the new commendation system that encourages players to seek “the respect and approval of other Guardians that you’re playing with.” He holds back from elaborating further, but says, “When you see a Rank 11 player in the tower, you know that’s a person who is both accomplished as a player and as a leader.”

Veteran Guardians who’ve already played a lot pre-Lightfall will be skipped ahead in the ranks slightly, Green notes: “We’re going to err on the side of assuming that our veteran players are improving themselves, so don’t worry about anything being re-locked.” In addition to this, he explains that certain ‘evergreen challenges’ in the advanced ranks will stay unlocked when they reset, so it should be faster to re-earn the ranks in subsequent seasons.

Overall, the system sounds like a welcome addition to help improve progression – as someone who returned to Destiny 2 last year, it certainly took me a while to wrap my head around what I should be doing. Green says, “If you’re ever unsure about what you should do next, you should be able to look at your next Guardian Rank to give you an idea of what is a good thing to focus on.” Your current rank will also be visible to other players, so it should give them a rough indication of just how far into your Destiny 2 journey you are.

Increasing your Destiny 2 Guardian Rank is about more than just prestige, however – you’ll unlock additional slots for your Destiny 2 loadouts as well as other bonuses such as extra mods to craft. This decision was made to avoid “dumping the whole game on [new players] at once,” Green says. He also mentions that “there will be features in the future that look at your rank as a measure of how versed you are.”

Make sure you climb the ranks when the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date hits with our pick of the best Destiny 2 builds and all the Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics you’ll want to get your hands on. That way, you’ll be ready to go for the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release date – which will no doubt be a key component for reaching those higher tiers.