Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer dives into Neomuna, under siege by Calus

We regret to inform you that Calus appears to be at it again in Destiny 2. The latest Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer is a dive straight into the heart of the Neptunian city of Neomuna, a new patrol zone where the Cabal emperor is preparing to lay siege. The video shows off Neomuna’s vertical environments, its colourful design, and the grappling hook strand ability that’s coming in the MMORPG’s next major expansion.

When the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date arrives, we’ll be heading to Neptune in order to fight off the Shadow Legion and prevent Calus from devastating the secret and technologically advanced city of Neomuna.

Arch as always, Callus laughs as Guardians make their way through the city. “So good of you to be tonight’s entertainment,” he sneers, unreformed troll that he is. “Is this all the Traveler’s chosen Guardians can muster?”

Falling off any of Neomuna’s many tall buildings isn’t a big problem for Guardians, though – thanks to the new Darkness-powered Strand subclass, they can swing through the urban jungle like heavily armed versions of Spider-Man, as the trailer illustrates.

