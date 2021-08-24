Destiny 2 has had 20 million new players since Bungie went independent

Developer Bungie has revealed that its free-to-play FPS game Destiny 2 has seen an enormous number of new players hop into the fray in the past two years. In early 2019, Bungie went independent, parting ways with Activision and retaining possession of the Destiny IP, having self-published the game since then. Now, in a reveal of the shooter’s new Witch Queen expansion the studio has revealed that the game has seen a whopping 20 million new players dive in since that time.

The reveal of this eye-watering figure comes from Bungie’s reveal stream of the new content, which you can check out in full via the embed below. This is perhaps unsurprising to some extent, given that on Steam alone the game regularly draws in peak concurrent player counts into the hundreds of thousands, as Steam Charts’ and SteamDB’s figures show.

The biggest peak was in October 2019, going by those sites’ data, but it’s stayed pretty consistently healthy since, with peak counts at around the 187k, 108k, and 118k marks in the past few months.

Here’s the Destiny 2: Witch Queen reveal stream below:

The Destiny 2: Witch Queen release date is set for February 22, 2022 – so, 22/2/22, which should be an easy one to remember. Be sure to check out the stream above for plenty more details on what the next major update will bring.