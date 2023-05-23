New Destiny 2 armor makes nods to God of War, The Last of Us, and more

New Destiny 2 armor sets are coming, meaning you can dress your Guardian in a glimmering tribute to PlayStation classics including God of War, The Last of Us, and Horizon Forbidden West, just in time for the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep release date. Officially unveiled by Bungie, we’re getting a whole slew of gaming-inspired cosmetics, ideal for showing off your favorite Sony hits in the FPS game. You might recall the Destiny 2 Assassin’s Creed crossover. Now, we’re going even harder on the videogame tributes, perfect for Destiny 2 armor synthesis.

If you want to complete the best Destiny 2 builds, you need gear that, as well as being practical, brings a little personality – a bit of ‘you,’ as you hack and blast through raids and the Crucible. All the greatest Sony and PlayStation hits get a shout-out here, with the first teaser image for the new Destiny 2 armor sets arriving as we await the upcoming Destiny 2 Iron Banner dates.

On the left, we have a chunky, spiky armor set inspired by Kratos from God of War. The Guardian in the center is paying homage to Horizon Zero Dawn’s hero Aloy, and on the far right, we have a fitting tribute to samurai RPG game Ghost of Tsushima.

Of course, we’re still waiting on Ghost and Horizon to come to PC, but the original God of War is already here, and if you look closely, you’ll notice Ghost (Destiny 2 Ghost, not ‘of Tsushima Ghost) is showing the love to another PlayStation classic that recently arrived on Steam, seemingly covered in the same parasitic fungus from Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us.

Bungie shares the teaser alongside the date and name for the latest Destiny 2 seasonal installment, Season of the Deep, so you can expect to find these in-game immediately. They’re an ideal fit for the Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon, too, which we rate as one of the shooter’s best ever.

As you dive into Season of the Deep, find out how to get the Destiny 2 Timelost weapons. You can also check out how Destiny 2 classes are shaking up, and peruse all the Destiny 2 Season 21 weapon changes.